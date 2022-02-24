Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →

Each wants to unseat fellow Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Tuesday’s primary election, and they are all going on the attack in this final stretch of the campaign.

On Thursday night, former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, Land Commissioner George P. Bush and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, will debate in Austin. Paxton’s team declined to participate.

While Paxton is airing TV ads attacking Gohmert over his attendance record in Congress, and Gohmert is countering with his own commercial accusing Paxton of desperation, Bush is running TV ads targeting Guzman, who says Bush’s claims are “ludicrous.”

Recent polls suggest Paxton will lead, but the hotly contested primary could go to a runoff. They are less clear on who he could face in an overtime round.

Thursday night’s debate will be co-moderated by Texas Tribune politics reporter Patrick Svitek and Dallas Morning News politics reporter Gromer Jeffers. Spectrum News 1 anchor Brett Shipp will host.

It will be televised live on all Spectrum News 1 stations across the state and livestreamed on this page beginning at 6 p.m. Central time.

