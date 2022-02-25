From a Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln reenactment to National Margarita Day photos, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

La Gran Biblioteca worker Corey Dhanji reshuffles books on Feb. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

La Gran Biblioteca workers hand out goodie bags to neighboring businesses. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

La Gran Biblioteca Branch Manager Ariel Corral hands a goodie bag to Rosita Silva, a J.P. Signs & Banners worker. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Computers will be accessible to La Gran Biblioteca guests. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Grand opening flyers are placed in goodie bags for neighboring businesses. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Republican Tarrant County Judge candidate Betsy Price speaks at the Fort Worth Report and KERA debate Feb. 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Republican Tarrant County Judge candidates Robert Trevor Buker, left, Byron Bradford, center left, Tim O’Hare, center right, and Betsy Price, right, debate on Feb. 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Republican District Attorney candidates Matt Krause, right, Mollee Westfall, center, and Phil Sorrells, right, speak on Feb. 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Democratic Tarrant County Judge candidates Deborah Peoples, left, and Marvin Sutton, right, debate on Feb. 21. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Democratic District Attorney candidates Albert John Roberts, left, and Tiffany Burks, right, participate in a debate moderated by Sam Baker. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County 48th District Court Judge Chris Taylor listens to the national anthem on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep show choir performs a song on Feb. 22. From left to right: R.J. Williams, Paloma Rojas, Harley Tyree, Adawna Vazquez and Edgar Vazquez. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Actors Wyatt Lutenbacher, left, and Moses Kama, right, shake hands on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Judge of the 233rd District Court Kenneth Newell, Michael Martinez, co-founder of Martinez Hsu, P.C., and Judge of the 323rd District Court Alex Kim sit on a panel and answer questions about race, history and politics on Feb. 22. The panel was moderated by former Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Frederick Douglass Republicans of Tarrant County hands out pocket constitutions and bookmarks at the Lincoln & Douglass Reenactment event on Feb. 22 at 1010 Collins Event Center, 1010 Collins St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trevor Gossett, a bar worker, grabs a lime on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Customers Christian Hernandez, left, and Noe Diaz, right, eat tacos on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Acapulco Taqueria provides tacos on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bar worker Trevor Gossett pours alcohol in a cup on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bar worker Trevor Gossett squeezes lime into a margarita on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rev. David Wynn stands in the Agape Metropolitan Community Church, 4615 E. California Parkway. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

