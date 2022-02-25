English director Joe Wright began his career with sweeping romance films including “Pride & Prejudice,” “Atonement,” and “Anna Karenina.” His 2017 historical drama “Darkest Hour” received several Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and an Oscar for Gary Oldman’s transformative performance as Winston Churchill. With “Cyrano” the director returns to his roots and the result is pure magic. Peter Dinklage becomes cinema’s new heartthrob as Cyrano de Bergerac whose tongue is mightier than his sword. Haley Bennett star of the terrific thriller “Swallow” plays the object of Cyrano’s affection Roxanne while Kelvin Harrison Jr takes on the role of the young handsome Christian who captures milady’s heart. Did I mention it’s a musical? The songs by rockers The National are catchy and so satisfying.

When you look back at the actors who have taken on Cyrano de Bergerac, Gérard Depardieu, José Ferrer, Kevin Kline, and Steve Martin (in the modern-day version) to name a few, they have all donned the Pinocchio nose for the role. Thank goodness Peter Dinklage doesn’t and nobody will care. The “Game of Thrones” actor may be short in stature but his performance as the gifted poet is towering. Can he sing? Well, let’s just say Dinklage can carry a tune and when he sings there is passion behind his vocals. That means a lot. I used to think that Bob Dylan was an awful singer but later in life, I understood why so many people adored his music. Passion and soul go a long way and yes, he can also carry a tune.

“Cyrano” is based on the stage play written and directed by Erica Schmidt who took Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play and transformed it into a quasi-musical, a film that doesn’t feel like a musical because of all the dialogue. When the songs, written by The National (Aaron and Bryce Dessner wrote the music, while frontman Matt Berninger and wife Carin Besser penned the lyrics), kick in its a pleasant surprise. The finale featuring the song “Wherever I Fall” is one of the film’s musical highlights. Look for a cameo from Glen Hansard of the Irish group The Frames who starred in the 2007 film “Once.”

Haley Bennett, who made a career tackling non-musical roles after her 2007 debut as pop star Cora Corman in “Music and Lyrics” sounds great. Her vocals soar in “Cyrano” as she reprises the role she made famous alongside Dinklage in the Off-Broadway production of the film. Kelvin Harrison Jr continues his trajectory of fine performances showing more of a comedic side. We are accustomed to seeing him in heavy dramas, but the time is ripe for an all-out comedy.

For anyone who needs a refresher on the story. Cyrano is a swashbuckling soldier with a penchant for good theater (he is after all a master of poetry). His true love is Roxanne who keeps him in that unfortunate friend zone. She becomes smitten with a handsome new soldier in Cyrano’s regiment named Christian. It’s love at first sight but unfortunately Christian has a limited basic vocabulary. Cyrano will do anything for his fair maiden including transforming Christian into the man of her dreams. He begins writing letters to Roxanne posing as Christian securing her affection for the young soldier whose good looks come second to his romantic verse.

The supporting cast features an unrecognizable Ben Mendelsohn hidden under caked-on makeup as the story’s villainous De Guiche who is determined to make Roxanne his bride even it calls for resorting to blackmail or eliminating the competition.

Wright’s return to love is charming and enchanting as Dinklage, Bennett, and Harrison make for a splendid trifecta of romance. The modern songs by The National juxtaposed with the classical setting result in a fun contrast. “Cyrano” is a delight for those who still believe in love.

(3 ½ stars)

Now showing in theaters

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.