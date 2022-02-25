Here are the stories and other helpful information you need to read and watch before heading to the polls to vote in the March 1 primary.

Where do I vote?Click here
Sample ballotsClick here
Tarrant County election infoClick here
League of Women Voters Tarrant County voting informationClick here

Check out Election Central for all of our election coverage.

County judge

District attorney

Tarrant County Precinct 2 commissioner

Tarrant County Precinct 4 commissioner

Texas house district 93

state board of education

Texas senate district 10

33rd congressional district

12th congressional district

Other key election stories

Creative Commons License

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Thomas Martinez

Committed to strong community journalism, Thomas R. Martinez brings more than 25 years of experience as a writer and editor. He believes strongly in these five core principles of journalism: truth and...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.