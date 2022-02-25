Here are the stories and other helpful information you need to read and watch before heading to the polls to vote in the March 1 primary.
Helpful Election Links
|Where do I vote?
|Click here
|Sample ballots
|Click here
|Tarrant County election info
|Click here
|League of Women Voters Tarrant County voting information
|Click here
County judge
Voters will decide how drastically Tarrant County Commissioners Court will shift under new leadership
Two of the three front runners vying to be county judge could significantly shake up the position long-held by Judge Glen Whitley.
Meet the Democratic candidates in the race to become Tarrant County judge
With Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley leaving office after more than a decade, two Democrats are seeking to lead the Commissioners Court into a new era. Five Republican candidates are…
Meet the Republican candidates running to replace Glen Whitley as Tarrant County judge
Following the announcement that Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley would not seek another term, five Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nod in the March 1 primary election.
Commissioners court elections could shift priorities of JPS Health Network during pandemic
Three of the five seats on Tarrant County’s commissioners court are up for grabs.
Most Tarrant commissioners court candidates in favor of 287(g), but want more data
When the Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted to renew the 287(g) program indefinitely, the vote was 3-2 along party lines, with Democrats voting against the program.Heading into the primary elections,…
Outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley discusses nearly 3 decades in office
The county veteran talks top accomplishments, love for the job after 26 years
District attorney
With no incumbent on the ballot, Tarrant district attorney race could come down to run-off
When District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced she was retiring and not running in the 2022 primary, the floodgates opened, leading to a likely run-off in one, if not both, races…
Meet the three Democrats on the primary ballot for Tarrant County District Attorney
The race for Tarrant County District Attorney is wide open following Republican incumbent Sharen Wilson’s decision not to seek re-election in 2022. Three Democrats believe they’re the candidate who can…
Three Republican candidates are seeking party nomination for district attorney seat
Sharen Wilson’s announcement that she would not be seeking another term as Tarrant County district attorney has left the county’s chief law enforcement position up for grabs. Three Republicans are…
Tarrant County Precinct 2 commissioner
At a crossroads: Will Tarrant County Precinct 2 commissioner’s seat stay blue or go red again?
Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen’s victory in 2018 for the Precinct 2 seat on the Commissioners Court marked a gain for Democrats. Before Allen’s victory, the seat representing the southeast…
Meet the Democrats running for Tarrant County Precinct 2 commissioner
Elected in 2018, Tarrant County commissioner Devan Allen served as the only female on the court and the first African-American elected to Tarrant County Commisioner’s Court Precinct 2. On November…
Former Tarrant County Precinct 2 commissioner back on the ballot as presumptive GOP nominee
When Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Devan Allen announced in November that she would not seek reelection, a former Republican commissioner became the lone person running for his party’s seat…
Tarrant County Precinct 4 commissioner
Race to replace Johnson on commissioners court attracts spectrum of candidates
In June 2021, longtime Tarrant County Precinct 4 Commissioner J. D. Johnson announced he would not seek re-election after serving on the court since 1983.Along with Johnson, longstanding County Judge…
Texas house district 93
Three Republicans look to represent Texas House District 93 in North Fort Worth
The state House District 93 is more Fort Worth-centric than under previous district boundaries.The redistricting – along with the current state Rep. Matt Krause’s decision to seek another office…
state board of education
Social studies review key issue in Tarrant County races for State Board of Education
Last year was marked by Texas lawmakers battling over a law banning critical race theory in schools. This year, the fight over education moves to the ballot box. Candidates in…
Texas senate district 10
Fight for Texas Senate District 10 moves from courts to campaign trail
State Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson, was betting a lawsuit over Texas Senate District 10’s new lines would give her a fighting chance to win a second term. But the latest…
Democrat incumbent to face Republican state legislator, Arlington lawyer in Texas Senate District 10 race
Texas Senate District 10 is one of many closely watched races this upcoming primary election after lawmakers expanded its boundaries to include several rural counties. District 10 used to include…
33rd congressional district
Easy peasy for Veasey? Incumbent faces primary challenger; 2 Republicans vying for general election spot
U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey has the money, the name recognition and new district lines in his favor. However, the Fort Worth Democrat faces challengers from the left and right in…
12th congressional district
Kay Granger on path to re-election without well-funded challenger
If Republicans regain control of the House, Granger is slated to become chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.
Meet the Republicans and Democrat running to represent Tarrant, Parker counties in Congress
Incumbent Kay Granger will face Ryan Catala and Alysia Rieg in the Republican primary. Trey Hunt is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Other key election stories
O’Hare-Price matchup likely to set Tarrant County’s political direction
A site paid for by a conservative political action committee poses a single question to visitors: “Who is the real Betsy Price?” Price, a Republican, is seeking to replace outgoing…
Republican DA, county judge candidates bring in most campaign cash in Tarrant races
Republicans are flexing their fundraising muscles in their pursuit of two of Tarrant County’s highest-elected offices. Nearly $1.3 million has been raised combined by the candidates vying to be the…
Explainer: Who do we elect in Tarrant County and what do they do?
As the March 1 primaries draw near, voters will have a packed ballot to sort through. County leadership includes 69 local officials elected to serve Tarrant County residents. They are…