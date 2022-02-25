Here are the stories and other helpful information you need to read and watch before heading to the polls to vote in the March 1 primary.

Where do I vote? Click here Sample ballots Click here Tarrant County election info Click here League of Women Voters Tarrant County voting information Click here

Check out Election Central for all of our election coverage.

Tarrant County Precinct 4 commissioner Race to replace Johnson on commissioners court attracts spectrum of candidates In June 2021, longtime Tarrant County Precinct 4 Commissioner J. D. Johnson announced he would not seek re-election after serving on the court since 1983.Along with Johnson, longstanding County Judge…

Texas house district 93 Three Republicans look to represent Texas House District 93 in North Fort Worth The state House District 93 is more Fort Worth-centric than under previous district boundaries.The redistricting – along with the current state Rep. Matt Krause’s decision to seek another office…

state board of education Social studies review key issue in Tarrant County races for State Board of Education Last year was marked by Texas lawmakers battling over a law banning critical race theory in schools. This year, the fight over education moves to the ballot box. Candidates in…

33rd congressional district Easy peasy for Veasey? Incumbent faces primary challenger; 2 Republicans vying for general election spot U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey has the money, the name recognition and new district lines in his favor. However, the Fort Worth Democrat faces challengers from the left and right in…

