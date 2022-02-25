(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)
On this week’s episode, James speaks with Patrick and Kate about the most interesting races on the primary ballot ahead of Tuesday’s election.
But first, we discuss Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick‘s proposal targeting tenure at Texas public universities and the effect such a move would have on higher education in the state.
