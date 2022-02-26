Writer-director Stephanie Laing has assembled a terrific group of actors for her latest feature “Family Squares” which takes place during COVID lockdown. Zoom plays an important role in the comedy centered on family matriarch Mabel Worth (June Squibb) who gathers her son (Henry Winkler) and daughter (Margo Martindale) and their extended families for a video conference to announce that she’s about to die. Secrets are revealed, hilarity ensues, and beneath all the bickering and madcap moments of comedy, a touching film emerges exposing the unconditional love at the heart of every family.

Do you find it surprising that the current pandemic has been featured in only a handful of films over the last two years? Me neither. Nobody wants to be reminded about COVID. Most of the films lean toward “miss” on the hit-and-miss scale, yet Laing’s new feature gravitates to “hit” thanks to the superb cast and the delicate nature of the film inspired by the filmmaker’s personal experience after losing her mom while they were FaceTiming.

Easily this could have been a tearjerker, but anyone who has ever lost a loved one can tell you that underneath the sadness, levity arises in the form of shared memories that sometimes focus on the dumb things from our family’s past. Suddenly the grievances with each other seem inconsequential. “Family Squares” focuses on the absurdity born out of sorrow leading to some very funny moments handled with the right amount of delicacy by Laing.

Narrated by Rob Reiner simply because, who wouldn’t want Rob Reiner to narrate their film? His voiceover isn’t necessary but he’s a welcomed addition to the fine cast that apart from Winkler and Martindale include Judy Greer, Scott MacArthur, Billy Magnussen, Timothy Simons, and Casey Wilson as the grown grandkids. With Elsie Fisher from “Eighth Grade” and MacLaren Laing as Mabel’s great-grandchildren. The wonderful Ann Dowd (“Mass”) plays Mabel’s wife who is isolated in New York. She of course is an equal and beloved member of the family although she’s been left out of the funeral arrangements.

Zoe Chao makes an appearance as Mabel’s nurse and the host of the Zoom call. Live from her bedside in a care facility, Mabel addresses the family before she takes her last breath, “Hi ya’ll welcome to my death.” Some say goodbye to the family matriarch, others break out in tears, while some seem unphased, perhaps it’s the fact that this is all playing out on tiny windows via Zoom. She passes but before anyone can start grieving, funeral director and estate attorney Alex (Sam Richardson) jumps on the Zoom call to announce that Mabel recorded a series of videos before she passed that he will be releasing over time as instructed.

The first video begins with, “If you’re seeing this, I’m not with you anymore” and cuts straight to “You’ve all been acting like jackasses” followed by a few bombshells including that one of the family members is not a sibling and another one is an embezzler. Mabel isn’t taking any secrets with her to the grave, she’s throwing out clues to let the family figure it out on their own causing many to reveal their deep secrets.

The Worth family is an eccentric bunch, to say the least. Everyone thinks that Uncle Bobby (Winkler) is crazy. Robert (Billy Magnussen) is a hacker supposedly living in Russia. Dorothy (Greer) and her son Max (Laing) are nomads roaming the country in an RV. Brett (Simons) is a widower trying to raise his estranged daughter Cassidy (Fisher). Chad (MacArthur) is a struggling author, however, his book just shot up the bestsellers list (with a little help from his hacker brother), and there’s Katie (Wilson) whose separated husband won’t move out of his mancave in their garage. The voice of reason in the bunch is Judith (Martindale), the calm and collected mother trying to remain strong for her kids.

“Family Squares” should be listed as a footnote under the definition of family. We can all relate in one way or another to Stephanie Laing’s personal and genuine film. The cast is terrific and the film is edited in a manner that the Zoom calls never become annoying as the film toggles between the video platform and full-frame to concentrate on various members of the family. It’s touching and very funny.

(3 stars)

Now showing in theaters and on-demand

