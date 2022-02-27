(Fort Worth, TX) – A 24-year-old Fort Worth man, Valerian Osteen, is the suspect in the Capital Murder of Marissa Grimes, a woman who had been presumed missing since mid-February. Her body was located earlier this week at his home and has now been positively identified.

Osteen was arrested January 10, 2022, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Restraint. Osteen was released the next day after Magistrate Mark Thielman set his bond at $10,000 for the Aggravated Assault and $5,000 for the Unlawful Restraint, both felony offenses. Osteen was placed on bond conditions which included not contacting the victim, Marissa Grimes, and complying with a GPS leg monitoring system.

“Tarrant County judges hire magistrates to set bonds,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said.

At the time Magistrate Thielman set those bonds, Osteen already had five prior felony convictions, a misdemeanor conviction for Terroristic Threat, and several other misdemeanor convictions. Judges and magistrates have access to risk assessments, lethality assessments, and criminal history when setting bonds. Osteen also has had sentences revoked in the past for non-compliance with court orders.

Because Grimes was the victim of a family violence related offense, her “Danger Assessment,” a checklist provided in nearly all Tarrant County police family violence reports, was available to Magistrate Thielman when setting the bond. Her danger assessment indicated that she was in the “Extreme Danger” category.

Osteen’s GPS monitor lost power due to not being charged properly by him on February 23, 2022, at which time Judge Mike Thomas issued a warrant for his arrest holding his bond insufficient and set no bond. Osteen was arrested February 23, 2022, on the warrant from Judge Thomas by Fort Worth police who then learned his leg monitor had been completely cut.

Osteen is now being held in the Tarrant County jail without bond and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has requested that he be held without bond going forward due to his new offenses committed while on bond for family violence related offenses.