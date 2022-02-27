I can hear Dave Grohl singing, “I’ve got another confession to make” as I’m writing this review because like the Foo Fighters frontman, I must also confess to my readers. I’ll admit that I loved this film. “Studio 666” is a vanity project strictly for fans of the Seattle rock band that formed nearly 30 years ago. It plays like an episode of “Scooby-Doo” with a special appearance by the band (move over Harlem Globetrotters) directed by Eli Roth. Rob Zombie makes horror films. The Foos are rock and roll jesters who parody horror films. Look for cameos, plenty of gore, and Grohl calling the shots. “There goes my hero,” indeed.

Directed by BJ McDonnell (“Hatchet III”) with a script by Jeff Buhler (“Pet Sematary”) and Rebecca Hughes, the film begins with the band contemplating ideas for their 10th album. Their manager, played by Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), is piling on pressure for the group to deliver a record. The band’s frontman Dave Grohl insists they record the album at a different location, not a studio, like Led Zepplin. So of course, they move into a haunted mansion in Encino where a former rock band met their tragic fate in the 90s.

Band members Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, and Chris Shiftlett play exaggerated versions of themselves who come under fire by their almighty leader Grohl, playing an a-hole version of himself, who becomes possessed by the evil entities haunting the home. He comes up with an idea for a 30+ minute song forcing the group to take part in serious late-night jam sessions. Whitney Cummings plays the groupie next door who bakes up a batch of lemon bars powdered with cocaine for the boys while Will Forte (resembling a vagrant MacGruber) shows up as a delivery driver with a demo CD for Grohl.

Aimed at Foo Fighters fans (who will appreciate the film the most) but gory enough to sway the horror crowd, “Studio 666” is above all a comedy not to be taken seriously. The band never plays an entire song (that would have been fun) and there are only intermittent moments of tuneage. The horror also comes in waves (should have turned it up to “11”) but there is a big finish and let’s just say not everyone makes it out alive.

Acting? Meh. I feel the band is just being themselves but they all have charisma and so it doesn’t feel like you’re watching a bad movie. When the studio pitched Grohl the idea of making a horror film, he thought it was the dumbest idea he ever heard. But as a fan of the genre, he warmed up to the notion. Anyone who follows the band knows that these guys are pranksters who love to have fun, so a comedy is right up the Foos’ alley.

The 1940s house in the film is the actual location where the Foo Fighters recorded the album “Medicine at Midnight” and that probably helped make the transition from recording studio to movie set, easing the pressure for these guys to act.

“Studio 666” is one for the fans. If you’re not a fan of the band and decide to give the film a shot, just go with it and remember “It’s times like these you learn to live again.”

(3 stars)

Now showing in theaters

