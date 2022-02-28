FORT WORTH, Texas – The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus brings “America the Beautiful,” a free concert celebration to Bass Performance Hall 7:00 p.m. Tuesday March 8. The concert, part of the Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus’ Spring 2022 tour, will explore the heart of the American spirit and honor the veterans of every generation who answered, and continue to answer, the call to defend this great land and are proud to call America “home.”

The United States Army Field Band is considered by music critics to be one of the most versatile and inspiring musical organizations in the world. The joining of these two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, Pop hits and Broadway musicals.

The Concert Band & Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of The U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components. Founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, these two ensembles combine to present joint concerts on their national tours. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries for audiences totaling hundreds of millions.

The 60-member Concert Band and 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus perform regularly in some of the most famous concert halls in the world, and just as often in the humblest auditoriums in the smallest of communities. The band and chorus also perform independently, and have recently shared the stage with such ensembles as the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra. In addition to their national tours, formal concerts, chamber recitals, and educational outreach, members of the Concert Band & Soldiers’ Chorus frequently represent the Army at formal and ceremonial functions, including the Presidential Inaugural Parade, presidential funerals, the Army All-American Bowl, and diplomatic efforts overseas.

Tickets: The United States Army Field Band and Soldier’s Chorus performs a free concert at Bass Performance Hall, located at 4th and Calhoun Streets, 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 8. Tickets are free but advance reservations are required.



To secure tickets please visit https://www.basshall.com/smartseat-reserve/?performanceNumber=4405&promo=&promotnmp=#/ or call the box office at 817-212-4280. Unclaimed tickets may be released for use by other patrons.