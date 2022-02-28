Ukraine invasion raises possibility of additional cyber attacks in U.S.

Federal officials are warning of possible cyber attacks by Russian-backed groups against U.S. targets in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

“While there are no specific or credible cyber threats to the U.S. homeland at this time, Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which has involved cyber-attacks on Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure organizations, may impact organizations both within and beyond the region, particularly in the wake of sanctions imposed by the United States and our Allies. Every organization—large and small—must be prepared to respond to disruptive cyber activity,” .read and alert issued by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency.

Businesses, particularly high-tech and financial institutions, should be on high alert, said Dr. Murat Kantarcioglu, professor of computer science at UT Dallas. “Those are the organizations that should be hypervigilant because those are areas where the U.S. has imposed sanctions against Russia,” he said. Kantarcioglu said other organizations should also be on high alert.

“Now is the time to take stock of your computer security position,” he said. “Defense is your best plan, but you also should know how to recover if you do come under attack.”

Michael D. Moore, CEO of M3 Networks, a Southlake-based IT services and cybersecurity firm, agrees.

“Now is the time to be vigilant at your highest level. If a rogue nation is empowering its criminal element to unleash its worst actions on you, you need to be prepared,” he said.

Moore noted that, while it has not been linked to the tensions brought on by the Russian invasion, Seattle-based Expeditors International of Washington Inc. announced Feb. 20 it was the subject of a cyberattack that impacted operations around the globe. In the Ukraine, Moore noted that officials there have reported a wave of various highly coordinated cyber attacks around the county.

The cyberattacks preceded the actual invasion, Moore said.

“The Ukraine, before they got hit with bombs, Russia hit it with DDoS (Denial of Service) attacks and malware that crippled their infrastructure and their communications prior to sending the first tank across the border,” he said.

Moore said his company is reaching out to their clients and asking them to do three things. Number one and number two relate to a company’s cyber-liability policy.

“I’m asking them to audit their cyber liability policy and make sure they adhere to the language,” he said. That language may call for a consistent third-party cybersecurity assessment.

“What consistent means in insurance language is every 90 days or every six months. So if you say, ‘I’ve got an IT company, I’m good here’ but you don’t do this third party cybersecurity audit, you’re not in compliance with your insurance policy.”

Item number two is for companies to perform a cybersecurity audit to remain in compliance.

“Item number three that we ask every one of our clients and what we ask every one of our prospective clients to do is to engage with a cyber-liability attorney. A cybersecurity specialist attorney is important. Don’t just use a guy that does all kinds of different business law. That particular person is not in constant negotiations with cyber-syndicates,” he said.

Moore also noted that while many companies experience ransomware from individuals looking for monetary gain, these attacks from Russian actors may simply be destructive in nature.

“Ransomware, it tries to get you to pay a fee and the hacker gets some money in the process,” he said. “This malware that Russia has created, that they put publicly out there for hackers to use, to do destruction to folks, it actually just deletes everything. It just does destruction. It doesn’t even ask you for money. It doesn’t try to help benefit the Russian economy or underground crime. It just literally destroys everything.”

That is a different mindset to be aware of, Moore said. “They’ve enabled other countries and other people that are friendly to them, or want to do damage to American interest, they’ve enabled them to have access to that malware to do damage to us. That’s bad.”

“It’s not a matter of if your company or you as a person are going to be individually harmed by a cyber attack, it’s a matter of when,” said Moore.

Seven tips for cybersecurity

Use passphrases instead of passwords: I love the beach for Amazon Use encryption and multi-factor authentication whenever it is available Watch for phishing scams – the paid ad that asks, “What does Mary Ann from Gilligan’s Island look like now?” Stop reusing passwords – using the same password for everything makes you extremely vulnerable Sign up for a third party password manager such as 1Password, Dashlane, Roboform Watch out for public WiFi Improve your offboarding process – departing employees have your passwords unless you change as they leave

Source: M3 Networks Unusual incidents or reports of cyber crimes can be reported to the FBI at ic3.gov.

