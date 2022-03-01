Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

Meet the new Managing Director of the Techstars Physical Health Accelerator in Fort Worth, Trey Bowles. Trey brings his knowledge as an entrepreneur, investor, advocate, and ecosystem builder to the this new program in our city. He dives into his rich past as an entrepreneur and how he built the local entrepreneurial ecosystem from his role as one of the founders of The DEC Network. He also explains what a Techstars accelerators is and why Fort Worth is the prime location for the world’s first accelerator focused on physical health.