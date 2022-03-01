Gov. Greg Abbott’s anticipated victory in his primary sets him up for a general-election battle with Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Gov. Greg Abbott took a commanding lead in his Republican primary Tuesday night as early votes came in from the state’s biggest counties. Within an hour of polls closing, one of his main challengers, former state Sen. Don Huffines, conceded.

In the state’s biggest county — Harris, home to Houston — Abbott led the early vote with 66%, according to unofficial returns. Huffines, a former Dallas state senator, was in second with about 16%.

In a statement released around 7:30 p.m., Huffines claimed credit for pushing Abbott to the right while acknowledging his defeat.

“Though I will not be contesting the outcome of this election, I will not be going away,” he said.

Abbott’s primary challengers also include Allen West, the former Texas GOP chair.

Abbott’s anticipated victory in his primary sets him up for a general-election battle with Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The former El Paso congressman was well positioned in his primary Tuesday night.

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.