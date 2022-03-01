Gov. Greg Abbott’s anticipated victory in his primary sets him up for a general-election battle with Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Credit: Lauren Witte/The Texas Tribune



Gov. Greg Abbott took a commanding lead in his Republican primary Tuesday night as early votes came in from the state’s biggest counties. Within an hour of polls closing, one of his main challengers, former state Sen. Don Huffines, conceded.

In the state’s biggest county — Harris, home to Houston — Abbott led the early vote with 66%, according to unofficial returns. Huffines, a former Dallas state senator, was in second with about 16%.

In a statement released around 7:30 p.m., Huffines claimed credit for pushing Abbott to the right while acknowledging his defeat.

“Though I will not be contesting the outcome of this election, I will not be going away,” he said.

Abbott’s primary challengers also include Allen West, the former Texas GOP chair.

Abbott’s anticipated victory in his primary sets him up for a general-election battle with Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The former El Paso congressman was well positioned in his primary Tuesday night.

