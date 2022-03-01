Fort Worth, Texas — The Morris Foundation has announced Elizabeth R. Brands, Ed.D., as President and CEO. Mrs. Brands, a former teacher, also led a state-wide Reading Partners program in Oklahoma before moving to Fort Worth and becoming Head of Education Giving at The Morris Foundation in 2016.

“Elizabeth is a leader who listens, evaluates, and then acts”, said Laura Anne Liles and Michelle Piotrowski, Trustees for the Foundation. “She exemplifies the empathy and respect Linda and Jack Morris had for the lives we serve while also being an exceptionally thoughtful leader with the professional experience and education to bring big ideas forward in the community and then see them through to the benefit of children and their families.”

In addition to her career at The Morris Foundation, Mrs. Brands, who earned Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Education, has been instrumental in helping found and lead Read Fort Worth.

“I have been proud to serve The Morris Foundation and this community for many years, and I am honored to carry forth the legacy and vision that Jack and Linda Morris had when they established their Foundation. Their story is one of resilience, perseverance, hard-work, and determination, and I stand ready to lead the Foundation by listening, learning and committing to the ideal that prosperity is achievable for all”, said Mrs. Brands.

About the Morris Foundation

The Morris Foundation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, was founded in 1986 by Linda C. and Jack B. Morris. The Foundation serves Fort Worth, and Tarrant County, Texas and focuses its support in the areas of education, healthcare and social services. In 2021, the Foundation supported 102 organizations. For more information – Themorrisfoundation-fw.com, or 817-363-2000.

Like this: Like Loading...