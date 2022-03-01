8:10 p.m. update:

In the Democratic primary for County Commissioner, District 2, it’s a close race with Alisa Simmons leading Ruby Woolridge by just over 2 percentage points. The winner faces Andy Nguyen in the November election.

The Republican primary for County Commissioner, District 4, provides some interesting results. Manny Ramirez has a sizable lead over Joe D. “Jody” Johnson, the son of the current commissioner in the same district, and Larry Carpenter. If Ramirez can keep his lead at more than 50 percent plus 1 vote when precinct votes roll in, he will avoid a runoff.

8 p.m. update:

Here’s a tidbit: Early voting numbers topped more than 111,000, about 9 percent of the registered voters.

7:45 p.m. update:

A report from the field from reporter David Moreno.

Supporters of Tiffany Burks continue to arrive and feast. @FortWorthReport pic.twitter.com/OBUDuGdtok — David Moreno (@davidmreports) March 2, 2022

7:30 p.m. update:

More reports from the field, this time by Jacob Sanchez and Rachel Behrndt.

Hi y’all! I’m at @BetsyforCoJudge’s election watch party for @FortWorthReport.



Early voting numbers show Price trailing @TimothyOHare for Tarrant County judge. O’Hare has 57.3% to Price’s 34.8%



The magic number to avoid a runoff is 50% plus 1 pic.twitter.com/jPvEQLZpT8 — Jacob Sanchez (@_jacob_sanchez) March 2, 2022

Hey Tarrant County👋 as the polls close I’ll be your point of contact for updates from the O’Hare camp… keep it here @FortWorthReport pic.twitter.com/zojLw1iDne — Rachel Behrndt (@BehrndtRachel) March 2, 2022

7:20 p.m. update:

Deborah Peoples has a big lead over Marvin Sutton for the Democratic nod for County Judge. In the DA race, Tiffany Burks has a big lead over Albert John Burks and Lawrence “Larry” Meyers.

7:17 p.m. update:

Here are some updates from the Republican primaries. For County Judge, Tim O’Hare has a big lead on Betsy Price, who will need a strong rally to force a runoff. Phil Sorrells grabs an early lead in the DA race. It’s too early to tell whether this race will go to a runoff.

7:15 p.m. update:

Some reports from the field

Waiting for the results to roll in downtown Fort Worth. Beto has drawn a big crowd and live music is playing outside of the Flying Saucer. pic.twitter.com/776O16UlXn — Marcheta Fornoff (@MarchetaFornoff) March 2, 2022

7:12 p.m.: early voting results should be release soon.

7 p.m. update: Polls are closing.

I’m here in Grand Prairie where Tiffany Burks, Democratic candidate for Tarrant County district attorney, is hosting an election night watch party for her supporters. I’ll be tweeting out updates as the event continues @FortWorthReport #Election2022 — David Moreno (@davidmreports) March 2, 2022

You can check all of our previous election coverage at Election Central.

Election polling sites are getting ready to close at 7 p.m. Stay tuned for more election news as the night goes on. We have reporters Jacob Sanchez, Rachel Behrndt, Kristen Barton, Bob Francis, Marcheta Fornoff, David Moreno and Cristian ArguetaSoto in the field covering key races.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.