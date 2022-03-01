8:10 p.m. update:
In the Democratic primary for County Commissioner, District 2, it’s a close race with Alisa Simmons leading Ruby Woolridge by just over 2 percentage points. The winner faces Andy Nguyen in the November election.
The Republican primary for County Commissioner, District 4, provides some interesting results. Manny Ramirez has a sizable lead over Joe D. “Jody” Johnson, the son of the current commissioner in the same district, and Larry Carpenter. If Ramirez can keep his lead at more than 50 percent plus 1 vote when precinct votes roll in, he will avoid a runoff.
8 p.m. update:
Here’s a tidbit: Early voting numbers topped more than 111,000, about 9 percent of the registered voters.
7:45 p.m. update:
A report from the field from reporter David Moreno.
7:30 p.m. update:
More reports from the field, this time by Jacob Sanchez and Rachel Behrndt.
7:20 p.m. update:
Deborah Peoples has a big lead over Marvin Sutton for the Democratic nod for County Judge. In the DA race, Tiffany Burks has a big lead over Albert John Burks and Lawrence “Larry” Meyers.
7:17 p.m. update:
Here are some updates from the Republican primaries. For County Judge, Tim O’Hare has a big lead on Betsy Price, who will need a strong rally to force a runoff. Phil Sorrells grabs an early lead in the DA race. It’s too early to tell whether this race will go to a runoff.
7:15 p.m. update:
Some reports from the field
7:12 p.m.: early voting results should be release soon.
7 p.m. update: Polls are closing.
You can check all of our previous election coverage at Election Central.
Election polling sites are getting ready to close at 7 p.m. Stay tuned for more election news as the night goes on. We have reporters Jacob Sanchez, Rachel Behrndt, Kristen Barton, Bob Francis, Marcheta Fornoff, David Moreno and Cristian ArguetaSoto in the field covering key races.