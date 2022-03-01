Kal Silverberg is the Republican chair for Precinct No. 4130. He was able to recruit only three poll workers, less than during previous years.



Ahead of Election Day, he said, he couldn’t predict how many folks would turn out, but he’s never had a line out the door before.

“We have been slammed like I’ve never seen before,” Silverberg said. “We have 40-50 people in like right now, and we’re going to be here well after 7 p.m.”

On Election Day, he and his workers saw a line of voters at the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, 4901 Briarhaven Road, voting location.

Elsewhere in Fort Worth, in Morningside, Jherre Williams and her coworkers saw fewer than 15 voters before noon at Morningside Elementary School, 2601 Evans Ave.

“They’ll start to trickle in,” Williams said.

A few blocks down the road at the Fort Worth Event Center, 2100 Evans Ave., poll workers Marion Thomas, Vernon Rogers and Marcus Manuel sat outside waiting for voters. They had only one person show up to vote, Thomas said.

