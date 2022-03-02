A Conversation with Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, one of America’s youngest mayors, has been on the job for less than a year. In that time she’s led the most politically conservative big city in Texas through a host of urban challenges, from unraveling public health to affordability to transportation. How would she say her first term is going?

Join The Texas Tribune for a live, in-person conversation between Tribune CEO Evan Smith and Parker at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Brown-Lupton University Union Ballroom at Texas Christian University.

This in-person event will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees and will be available afterward to watch on demand at texastribune.org/events.

Parker was elected mayor of Fort Worth last June. She was chief of staff for the Fort Worth mayor and City Council from 2015-20. Parker also served as the CEO of Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through (T3) Partnership, which aims to ensure more students have the training and skills needed to thrive in the workforce.

Smith is the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. Previously, he spent nearly 18 years at Texas Monthly, including eight years as editor and a year as president and editor-in-chief.

