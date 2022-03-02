Fort Worth resident Mariah Pollack has been in love with New Orleans culture since she was a child. She sold charms, cupcakes, reinvented forks shaped into elephants and astrology trinkets at Tulane’s’ Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, celebration on March 1.

Tulane’s cocktail menu sits on a table. The New Orleans-inspired bar, 2708 Weisenberger St., offered drink specials, food and live music on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth resident Mariah Pollack sells Mardi Gras-themed cupcakes at Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth residents Cat Villagran, far left, Alejandro Arellano, center left, Andrew Villagran, center right, and Haley Rogers, far right, at Mardi Gras celebration at Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St., decorates its bar with New Orleans-inspired decorations. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Fleur-de-lis decoration hangs on the wall at Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St. The Fleur-de-lis is a French royalty symbol meant to signify perfection, light, and life. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A drink at Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St., on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tulane’s bartender Amber Welsch makes a drink on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bartender Amber Welsch rings up a drink on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tulane’s Amber Welsch mixes a drink at the Mardi Gras celebration on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St., hosts a Mardi Gras celebration event on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“When I was little I would run around the house yelling, ‘Beads!’” Pollack said. “(Tulane’s owners) took us out to New Orleans because when they decided they were going to open this, they were like, ‘We want y’all to embody New Orleans.’”

Pollack, a bartender at Tulane’s, and her coworkers explored the French Quarter, the Garden District and Magazine Street — learning New Orleans culture, not just what tourists know, Pollack said.

Tulane’s, a New Orleans-inspired cocktail bar in the Foundry District of Fort Worth, 2708 Weisenberger St., hosted their Mardi Gras event March 1. The event featured a pop-up shop, drink specials, a King Cake cupcakes vendor, tarot card readings and live music by the Revelers Hall Band, a high-energy jazz band from Dallas.

Mardi Gras is the Tuesday marking the last day of Carnival and the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. This year, Lent began March 2 and will end April 14.

Tulane’s has a patio area in the works, but has been stuck in the city permit phase since September 2021, Zapata said. “Hopefully, between now and St. Patrick’s Day, we’re gonna have a patio and it’s gonna be great.”

Tulane’s co-owner plans to host a crawfish boil after a St. Patrick’s Day event.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

