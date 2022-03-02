Fort Worth resident Mariah Pollack has been in love with New Orleans culture since she was a child. She sold charms, cupcakes, reinvented forks shaped into elephants and astrology trinkets at Tulane’s’ Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, celebration on March 1.
“When I was little I would run around the house yelling, ‘Beads!’” Pollack said. “(Tulane’s owners) took us out to New Orleans because when they decided they were going to open this, they were like, ‘We want y’all to embody New Orleans.’”
Pollack, a bartender at Tulane’s, and her coworkers explored the French Quarter, the Garden District and Magazine Street — learning New Orleans culture, not just what tourists know, Pollack said.
Tulane’s, a New Orleans-inspired cocktail bar in the Foundry District of Fort Worth, 2708 Weisenberger St., hosted their Mardi Gras event March 1. The event featured a pop-up shop, drink specials, a King Cake cupcakes vendor, tarot card readings and live music by the Revelers Hall Band, a high-energy jazz band from Dallas.
Mardi Gras is the Tuesday marking the last day of Carnival and the day before Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent. This year, Lent began March 2 and will end April 14.
Tulane’s has a patio area in the works, but has been stuck in the city permit phase since September 2021, Zapata said. “Hopefully, between now and St. Patrick’s Day, we’re gonna have a patio and it’s gonna be great.”
Tulane’s co-owner plans to host a crawfish boil after a St. Patrick’s Day event.
