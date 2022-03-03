Cold winter temperatures and shipment delays haven’t stopped butterflies from flapping their wings inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
The garden typically has a ramp-up period to introduce butterflies into the conservatory before the exhibit opens, said Bob Byers, the executive vice president of the Botanic Research Institute of Texas. This year, the exhibit is slightly behind schedule because of weather conditions and other factors, but more butterflies should be in the air over the next few weeks, Byers said.
At a March 3 celebration of the “Butterflies in the Garden” exhibit, which opened Feb. 25, CEO Patrick Newman said 2022 is shaping up to be a busy year for the garden.
In the coming months, the garden will debut a new exhibit of wooden bug sculptures, host festivals dedicated to Japanese and Hispanic heritage, and bring large-scale holiday lights to the garden in the winter.
“After the last couple of years, everything that we’ve all been through, this is a really nice celebration of all of that being behind us,” Newman told a small group gathered in the garden’s lecture hall.
How to get tickets
For non-members, tickets to the butterfly exhibit are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for kids aged 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under.
Admission to the butterfly exhibit and the entire garden is $18 for adults and seniors, $10 for kids aged 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under.
Garden members will pay $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for kids aged 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under to see all exhibits.
Officials from the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, which operates the garden, also met with community members over the past month to discuss the institution’s future plans and grow the diversity of its visitors.
For now, the garden will be abuzz with exotic butterflies and available to view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until April 10. Tickets are available at the door or online, and each will come with a specific time since only 60 visitors at a time can enter the exhibit.
Valerie Noel drove from Crowley to see the exhibit March 3. She previously lived in California’s Mojave Desert and witnessed the migration of California monarchs, and was curious to learn more about the South American butterflies brought to Fort Worth.
“Ninety-nine percent of these butterflies came from South America, and we have never seen these types before,” Noel said. “Who knew anything about this? We learned a lot from the staff, who are just a wealth of information.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter.
Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation. Contact her by email or via Twitter.
At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.