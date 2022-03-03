Cold winter temperatures and shipment delays haven’t stopped butterflies from flapping their wings inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

The garden typically has a ramp-up period to introduce butterflies into the conservatory before the exhibit opens, said Bob Byers, the executive vice president of the Botanic Research Institute of Texas. This year, the exhibit is slightly behind schedule because of weather conditions and other factors, but more butterflies should be in the air over the next few weeks, Byers said.

At a March 3 celebration of the “Butterflies in the Garden” exhibit, which opened Feb. 25, CEO Patrick Newman said 2022 is shaping up to be a busy year for the garden.

A butterfly lies in the sunshine at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A butterfly rests on the ground at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Carl Otto, a photographer at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3, lets a butterfly sit on his face. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

People gather at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patrick Newman, CEO of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas, reveals the organization’s plans for 2022 on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Patrick Newman, CEO of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas, right, shakes Richard McDonald, the director of corporate environmental affairs at H-E-B, left, on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Richard McDonald, the director of corporate environmental affairs at H-E-B, left, speaks to guests on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bob Byers, the executive vice president of Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas, greets guests on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests walk to the Conservatory at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas’ Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sign outside of the Conservatory warns guests not to remove the butterflies, a United States Department of Agriculture law. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Botanic Garden employee Jeffrey Myers prepares to release butterflies into the conservatory at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas’ Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A blue butterfly hides between two rocks at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A released butterfly rests on a plant at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Park and Recreation worker Jeffrey Myers releases butterflies at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Photographer Carl Otto stands still as a butterfly rests on his nose at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Crowley resident Valerie Noel experiences the Butterflies in the Garden exhibit on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Food is set out for butterflies to eat inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas’ Conservatory on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

In the coming months, the garden will debut a new exhibit of wooden bug sculptures, host festivals dedicated to Japanese and Hispanic heritage, and bring large-scale holiday lights to the garden in the winter.

“After the last couple of years, everything that we’ve all been through, this is a really nice celebration of all of that being behind us,” Newman told a small group gathered in the garden’s lecture hall.

How to get tickets For non-members, tickets to the butterfly exhibit are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for kids aged 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under. Admission to the butterfly exhibit and the entire garden is $18 for adults and seniors, $10 for kids aged 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under. Garden members will pay $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for kids aged 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under to see all exhibits.

Officials from the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, which operates the garden, also met with community members over the past month to discuss the institution’s future plans and grow the diversity of its visitors.

For now, the garden will be abuzz with exotic butterflies and available to view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until April 10. Tickets are available at the door or online, and each will come with a specific time since only 60 visitors at a time can enter the exhibit.

Valerie Noel drove from Crowley to see the exhibit March 3. She previously lived in California’s Mojave Desert and witnessed the migration of California monarchs, and was curious to learn more about the South American butterflies brought to Fort Worth.

“Ninety-nine percent of these butterflies came from South America, and we have never seen these types before,” Noel said. “Who knew anything about this? We learned a lot from the staff, who are just a wealth of information.”

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter.

Haley Samsel is the environmental reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Her position is supported by a grant from the Marilyn Brachman Hoffman Foundation. Contact her by email or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.