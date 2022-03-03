Fort Worth ISD Kirkpatrick Middle School teacher, Leo Vaughns, Jr., has been named one of four state finalists for the 2022 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

Vaughns was presented with a $1,000 check during a surprise visit by H-E-B representatives at his campus Wednesday, March 2. Because of his accomplishment, Kirkpatrick Middle School also received a $1,000 check.

As a finalist, Vaughns is invited to compete statewide for a $25,000 cash prize in April. If selected for a Lifetime Achievement Award, he will receive $25,000 in cash and a $25,000 grant for his school. The Lifetime Achievement Award salutes teachers with more than 20 years of experience.

Vaughns has been teaching at Kirkpatrick Middle School for 31 years. In his teaching career, he has received numerous district recognitions, including:

2018 Chase Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary English

2017 finalist for Chase Chair for Teaching Excellence in Secondary English

2013-14 Campus Teacher of the Year

“Leo takes pride in his community, and his greatest joy is having strong relationships with his students and their families,” Kirkpatrick Middle School Principal Jeffrey Bartolotta said. “We are thankful for his commitment and so proud of his achievement.”

Vaughns joined Fort Worth ISD as a music teacher. He taught music for several years before transitioning into English language arts. Throughout his career, he has worked with the after-school program, produced all the school plays, rewritten the school anthem, and written curriculum. In 2019, the Fort Worth ISD board of education approved motions to name the school’s auditorium for Leo Vaughns.

The district congratulates Vaughns on this achievement and appreciates his dedication to the Fort Worth ISD community.

