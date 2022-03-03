Tuesday was a 20-hour workday for precinct chair Kal Silverberg. The Republican precinct chair woke up at 4:30 a.m. on Election Day to go work the polls and didn’t go to bed until 1 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday’s election was one of his most challenging, Silverberg said. He was short-staffed and low on machines and supplies while at the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains building in southwest Fort Worth, a much smaller location than where he’s worked in the past.

Precinct 4130 wasn’t the only location slammed by technical difficulties. Voters across Fort Worth reported long lines and staff shortages. Final results weren’t released until about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As elections administrators and judges prepare for runoff elections in May, they said there is a way forward to make the voting process more efficient.

“There’s preparedness for the unexpected and a contingency for the ‘what if?’ scenario,” Heider Garcia, Tarrant County elections administrator, said.

Counting votes

Late on Election Day, Garcia confirmed the delay in election results resulted from computer issues. The computer that aggregates unofficial results wasn’t functioning, forcing polls workers to instead report official numbers, which takes more time. The official count involves inserting USB drives with vote totals into the official vote-tallying server and producing a count.

A computer hardware failure likely caused the malfunction but the elections office is still working with the vendor to determine the exact cause and prevent it from happening again, Garcia told the Report.

The issue made it impossible for the computer to aggregate the vote totals and post them on Tarrant County’s website. Instead, the county conducted an official count, which is typically done the day after the election.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said the unofficial count typically conducted the night of the election is unrelated to the official count that cements the election results. The county is not required to share unofficial election results throughout the night, he said.

Garcia was proud of his team for quickly pivoting and getting the election results out as soon as they could, he said. He urged residents not to doubt the final count totals and urged anyone with concerns about the voting process to reach out to his office with any inquiries, he said.

“I think, in general, those issues do affect us and it hurts us to see problems, but I still think the overall impression is we had a good Election Day,” Garcia said.

This is not the first time Tarrant County has experienced issues reporting election results. During the Nov. 3, 2020, election, Tarrant County dealt with defective mail-in ballots. The manual input of these ballots delayed the final results until Nov. 5.

Every vote case has a paper trail corresponding to that vote that can verify the legitimacy of the count. The state of Texas also requires counties to conduct a partial manual count of votes 72 hours after the polls close to verify results and the process.

“We have never had any problems with (our election process),” Whitley said. “What you’ve got is conspiracy theorists who always want to say, ‘Golly, there must be a problem,’ but have no evidence to support that.”

In 2020, the state of Texas ordered a full audit of the election process in Tarrant, Dallas, Harris and Collin counties. No evidence of voter fraud was discovered.

Long lines

Voters walk into the polling location at the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, 4901 Briarhaven Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

On Election Day, Silverberg had a consistent line throughout the day. At one point voters waited up to 40 minutes to fill out their ballots.

Karen Silverberg, Kal’s wife and Democratic precinct chair, said her polling place in Tanglewood had Republicans in line to vote past 8 p.m. — a full hour after polls closed.

“That’s crazy,” Kal Silverberg said. “We’ve never had a line that took that long.”

Both Garcia and the Silverbergs said long lines could be reduced in the future if the parties held a joint primary.

Right now, the parties hold their primaries separately. That’s why voters arriving at Tarrant County polling locations are asked to stand in two different lines: one for Republicans, one for Democrats.

What is a split primary A split primary is a way to conduct primaries so that each party is responsible for collecting votes from their own party. This method of primaries requires an equal number of polling places for Democrats and Republicans and two sets of poll workers, ballot boxes and machines.

The parties have been unwilling to hold a joint primary, Garcia said. Split primaries have been blamed for staffing shortages across the state.

“I’m always going to be an advocate for parties in Tarrant County to do a joint primary, but in the years I’ve been here, we’ve asked them and they prefer to do a split primary,” Garcia said.

Kal Silverberg said most elections judges, including himself, would prefer a joint primary, too.

“It would be much better and easier because we’d have fewer staffing issues, we would have more equipment, everything would flow smoother. Iit’d be so much easier to do,” he said.

Update: elections admin told county commissioners there were 10-11 D locations and 2-3 R like this where no party election judge showed up, and therefore no poll workers… https://t.co/VEybuqybnL — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) March 1, 2022

Whitley also agreed that hosting joint primaries would streamline the process.

“Remember the primaries are paid for by the parties. So certainly it would save the parties money, but we’ve not yet been able to convince the two parties to have a joint primary, and that is their decision alone,” he said.

The parties get to choose whether or not they would like to hold joint or split primaries. Both party chairs sit on the County Election Board. The board also includes Garcia, Whitley, and Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

They determine whether the primary will be combined in a non-public meeting. The Report attempted to contact both party chairs but did not receive comment in time for publication.

“It’s sad,” Karen Silverberg said. “We have a lot of polling places that ended up not being able to open because they didn’t have enough staff, or people didn’t show up. Those are places where people are being deprived of the ability to vote.”

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Fort Worth Report fellow Sandra Sadek may be reached at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

