Artspace111 announces an expansion with the opening of Love Texas Art at 501 Houston Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.



Love Texas Art is a gallery exhibition space that will display contemporary Texas artists and will highlight Artspace111’s current stable of artists.



Love Texas Art is the result of a new partnership between Artspace111 owner, Margery Gossett and Artspace111 Gallery Manager, Ariel Davis. Gossett brings 15 years of gallery ownership experience and Davis has managed galleries for the past 12 years making this an exciting and accomplished merger of talents. Davis will establish the studio residency program at Love Texas Art and continue to work closely on Artspace111 consulting projects. In addition to being an art gallery, Love Texas Art will include a retail shop and art lounge serving beer and wine.



The gallery shop will feature Love Texas Art merchandise, artist prints, curated items and original small works by Texas artists. Connected to the gallery space will be a residency program and artist studios including Ariel Davis’s studio.



Love Texas Art will host their Grand Opening and present Saccharine Millenia, a solo exhibition of works by Sari Shryack (@not_sorry_art); an internationally renowned Austin-based artist on Spring Gallery Night.



The exhibition will run from March 26 – May14, 2022. Presenting a collection of still life paintings, her brightly candy-colored works of era-denoting consumer items are inspired by childhood experiences in the 90’s and 2000’s and address the obsession of consumer culture. Shryack’s unapologetically colorful paintings that include whimsical disco balls and even memes have drawn attention from all over the world through her social media presence on Instagram.







Like this: Like Loading...