From Election Day to butterflies, Mardi Gras and hats, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

A butterfly lands on photographer Carl Otto’s face at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas’ Conservatory on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A butterfly rests on the ground at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Food is set out for butterflies to eat inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas’ Conservatory on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Park and Recreation worker Jeffrey Myers releases butterflies at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A butterfly lies in the sunshine at the Butterflies in the Garden preview event on March 3. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Tulane’s Amber Welsch mixes a drink at the Mardi Gras celebration on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
A Fleur-de-lis decoration hangs on the wall at Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St. The Fleur-de-lis is a French royalty symbol meant to signify perfection, light, and life. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Fort Worth residents Cat Villagran, far left, Alejandro Arellano, center left, Andrew Villagran, center right, and Haley Rogers, far right, at Mardi Gras celebration at Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Fort Worth resident Mariah Pollack sells Mardi Gras-themed cupcakes at Tulane’s, 2708 Weisenberger St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Fort Worth residents Mariah Pollack, right, and Bethany Pollack, left, host their vintage art pop-up shop at Tulane’s Mardi Gras event March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Inside Peters Brothers Hats, employees make each hat by hand, using vintage equipment made out of poplar wood. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report) Credit: Cristian ArguetaSoto
A machine inside Peters Brothers Hats shapes hats. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Hat-shaping tools sit on a table Inside Peters Brothers Hats. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
The front of Peters Brothers Hats, which opened in Fort Worth in 1933 (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Tim O’Hare speaks to supporters during election night. O’Hare topped Betsy Price and four others to claim the Republican nod for the county judge.
District attorney candidate Mollee Westfall talks to two members of the Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Tim O’Hare talks to media during his election night party.
A Hart Voting System sits inside the Morningside Elementary School, 2601 Evans Ave., voting location. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Marcus Manuel, left, Vernon Rogers, center, and Marion Thomas, right, wait for voters to show up at the Fort Worth Event Center, 2100 Evans Ave., voting location on March 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Voters wait in line to vote at the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, 4901 Briarhaven Road, voting location. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
City leaders, medical school faculty and students attended Monday’s announcement that TCU School of Medicine’s new campus will be built in Fort Worth’s medical district. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
The Texas Christian University Provost Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg speaks to Fort Worth and TCU leaders on Feb. 28. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Former mayor Betsy Price, left, and TCU Provost Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg, right, at the TCU School of Medicine announcement event on Feb. 28. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Runners begin the 10K race at the 44th annual Cowtown Marathon on Feb. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Runner Cruz Rodriguez tracks his girlfriend Michelle Gannon’s performance with the Cowtown App during her 10K run. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Keith Kotar, center, is the first to finish 10K Marathon on Feb. 26. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, left, and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, right, hold a banner up for Kotar to run through. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Signs encourage runners to keep going. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
Keith Kotar, left, and Ryan Siebert, right, congratulate each other after running the Cowtown Marathon’s 10K race. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Creative Commons License

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Cristian ArguetaSoto

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. He can be reached at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or (817) 317-6991.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.