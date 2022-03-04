From an automatic chute to help cattle ropers practice their sport to pharmaceuticals, the Tech Fort Worth Impact Awards offered up an array of innovation and entrepreneurship in the area.

Over 100 attendees also got exposed to a number of local tech startups along with an awards ceremony that honored standout companies.

Austin Laramore, Vice President of Chute Help, Suchi Acharya, CEO AyuVis and Edward Morgan, the president and CEO at Revitalize Charging Solutions, stand with Rising Star Awards for TechFW. (Seth Bodine | Fort Worth Report) Elyse Dickerson and Joe Griffin of Eosera speak at the TechFW Impact Showcase March 3 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington. Eosera created products to remove earwax that is sold in CVS, Rite Aid and Amazon stores across the nation. (Seth Bodine | Fort Worth Report) Suchi Acharya, the CEO of AyuVis Research, won a rising star award during the TechFW Impact Showcase and Awards March 4 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. AyuVis is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on preventing microbial infections and other conditions. (Seth Bodine | Fort Worth Report)

TechFW, a startup accelerator, business incubator and entrepreneurship community, presented this year’s awards at a different location: the new Globe Life Field in Arlington on March 3. As a startup accelerator, business incubator and entrepreneur community, TechFW builds up, supports and educates tech entrepreneurs and startups.

The honorees were:

Impact Award

Eosera, an ear wax removal company founded by Elyse Dickerson and Joe Griffin, has products sold through CVS, Amazon and Rite Aid.

Rising Star Award

There were three companies receiving awards in this category: Revitalize Energy Solutions, Chute Help and AyuVis Research.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.