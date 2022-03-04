Matt Reeves gives moviegoers the darkest interpretation yet of Gotham City’s vigilante crime-fighter with “The Batman” a foreboding film noir that plays like David Fincher’s “Se7en” thus injecting “detective” back into DC Comics. Robert Pattinson’s voiceover narration is dead-on matching the film’s somber tone which is heightened by Michael Giacchino’s score that comes complete with a Caped Crusader version of Vader’s “The Imperial March.” Zoë Kravitz is purrfect as the feral feline Catwoman, operating in a gray area between hero and villain, and I enjoyed Jeffrey Wright’s portrayal of Jim Gordon. The 3-hour run time is a tad long and Colin Farrell’s Penguin wasn’t menacing enough, but for me, this is the definitive Batman film.

The minuscule opening credits, signal Reeves’ intent to jump right into the action. At this point in time, Batman aka Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) has established an alliance with detective Jim Gordon (Wright) who uses a homemade bat signal to summon his vigilante ally. Their relationship is in its infancy evident by the pushback Gordon receives from fellow officers and superiors who view Batman as a criminal who should be locked up. Still, Batman has been operating long enough to establish fear in the heart of Gotham’s criminal element who worry when they see the beacon in the form of a bat illuminating the skyline.

In many ways, the film feels like an origins story but Reeves who wrote the script with Peter Craig (‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 & 2”) isn’t interested in beginnings, so there are no scenes explaining how Bruce established his alter ego. We are near the start of Batman’s chronology, so Pattinson’s version of the Caped Crusader is raw muscle. He is clouded by anger, an expert at hand-to-hand combat, but his self-confidence is under development. Alfred (Andy Serkis) doesn’t resemble a butler in any shape or manner. Here he has become a father figure to Bruce and the brains behind the operation. If Bruce was James Bond, then Alfred would be Q. He solves The Riddler’s ciphers while mentoring the young multi-millionaire.

The film’s dark tone continues with Paul Dano’s performance as The Riddler who resembles a Steampunk version of The Gimp from “Pulp Fiction.” The goggles, leather mask, and deep voice processor are truly frightening recalling Tom Hardy’s Bane from Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” but when we see Riddler unmasked, Dano’s boyish looks and meek personality provide a jolt for the audience. In retrospect, Dano’s Riddler is like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in Todd Phillips’ 2019 film. Without the makeup or mask, Edward Nashton/the Riddler and Arthur Fleck/Joker seem harmless but, in both films, the final act reveals their psychotic personalities. Dano is terrific when he goes full-on psycho without his mask in a chilling scene that stays with you long after the film.

Zoë Kravitz delivers a sleek and sexy performance as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Like Batman, she is coming into her own as the antihero who seeks vengeance which is why the relationship between the cat and the bat works so well in Reeves’ storyline. Pattinson and Kravitz have electrifying chemistry which helps establish the push-pull relationship between the two characters who gravitate towards each other like two magnets with opposite poles. Their similarities pointed in the same direction, like magnets, push them apart revealing differences in their psyche. Kravitz is by far the best Catwoman we’ve seen on film.

The victims or “targets” in the film are Gotham’s corrupt officials beginning with the mayor. We watch as Gordon and Batman work the crime scene like two detective partners as the film begins to resemble David Fincher’s “Se7en.” The incessant deluge of rain, the grotesque murder scenes, the clues, and scribblings on the wall, combined with Gordon’s cool and composed persona (a veteran officer who’s been in the game for a while) and Batman’s volatile nature (a young novice crimefighter fighting to keep his dark tendencies at bay) made me feel that we were watching Fincher’s 1995 neo-noir thriller in a parallel DC Universe. The “What’s in the box?” moment happens when Batman confronts the Riddler face to face, his anger seems to take over as vengeance looms in the distance. There’s also a touch of Kevin Spacey’s John Doe in Dano’s Riddler.

Reeves delivers a near-perfect Batman film. The 3-hour run time is too long and Colin Farrell in unrecognizable Jared Leto-Gucci style makeup doesn’t feel menacing. However, all the characters in Reeves bat-verse are still in their infancy, Gordon is not yet the commissioner, Batman has only been at it a couple of years and hasn’t established himself as an ally of Gotham’s police, and The Riddler, The Penguin, and Catwoman have yet to fulfill their destinies.

The action scenes in “The Batman” come in waves but they are thrilling. The scene where the Batmobile is first introduced begs you to stand up and cheer as the flame-exhaust and turbine engine rev up preceding an epic chase scene as Batman pursues The Penguin on the streets of Gotham. Michael Giacchino’s ominous and pounding score heightens the film’s tension. The cinematography by Greg Fraser (“Dune”) keeps us in the gritty underbelly of Gotham. Like “Dune” Fraser gives us a plethora of dazzling moments at times recalling Ridley Scott’s 1982 science fiction masterpiece “Blade Runner.”

“The Batman” is a gritty and dark mature noir crime thriller for adults. Pattinson, Kravitz, and Wright are a dynamic trio. The performances are high-caliber. I also enjoyed John Turturro’s solid portrayal of a menacing crime boss. As a fan of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight films, I was worried about stepping into this new bat universe, but Matt Reeves exceeded my expectations, delivering for me, the definitive Batman film. Now let’s see where he goes with it.

(3 ½ stars)

Now showing in theaters

