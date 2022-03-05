For ten days in 1970, a fervor swept the nation after 21-year-old Michael Brody Jr., heir to his family’s margarine fortune, announced that he would give away his inheritance to the poor, the destitute, anybody that needed money. It was the “Make love, not war” era for many young people including Brody, a hippie who was more concerned with writing songs, spreading the “love one another” message, and ending the Vietnam War. He didn’t care about money. He was also high as a kite.

Keith Maitland, the award-winning filmmaker behind the 2016 documentary “Tower” which used rotoscope animation and archival footage to tell the story of the 60s University of Texas school shooting, shifts his focus to another true story, one you may not be familiar with, but it’s also tragic as the cries for help from hundreds of thousands of people went unanswered.

It’s been over 50 years since the ill-fated but well-intentioned cash grab sparked a media frenzy, so why did it take so long to tell this story? To answer the question, we go to Melissa Robyn Glassman who is at the center of Maitland’s documentary. A few years back she was working for Hollywood producer Edward R. Pressman. While visiting his storage unit she discovered twelve boxes labeled “BRODY Letters” which contained thousands of unopened letters bearing the same postmark, January 1970, addressed to Michael James Brody Jr. The event is reenacted for the film but for the most part archived media footage, and interviews with those closest to Brody help tell the story.

As you watch the archival footage of the long-haired Brody who gives off Eddie Money vibes (with that last name of course he does), the good-looking wannabe musician seems genuine which explains why so many people wrote to him. Also, the media ran with the story and soon Brody found himself being interviewed by Walter Cronkite and Ed Sullivan. He also scored a record deal and hung out with John Lennon during his ten days of fame. But with each new interview, the specifics of his offer changed. First, it was $25 million, then $50 million, and then $100 billion. It became evident that he was either full of it or whacked out of his mind. Sadly, it was both.

Maitland interviews Brody’s widow Renee who is seen by his side in all the footage. They met while she was trying to sell him hashish and were soon married. The documentary also features an interview with Brody’s son Jamie who possesses even more boxes of unopened letters.

Without a doubt, the film’s strong points are the letters and the interviews with those who wrote them. Some are asking for help starting a new business, but most show the dire straits of the authors including a mother with several children living in a log cabin whose husband was out of work. It’s moving to watch those who wrote letters when they were children, now in their 60s and older, read the unanswered letters aloud. In one scene we witness a woman driven to tears after reading her letter only to be surprised with another letter written to Brody by her mother. There are also plenty of letters that praised Brody for what he was doing while spreading the “Love one another” message including one from a young girl asking his permission to start a fan club.

Apart from throwing some 20s out a window and giving away $300 at a rock concert, Brody never dispensed large amounts of money to the masses. The documentary explains how he came up with the cash giveaway while tripping on drugs and by the time the film winds down we see the young millionaire in a different light, developing a Jesus complex as the needy mobs him in the streets asking for help.

“Dear Mr. Brody” is a fascinating documentary of a story long forgotten that keeps the viewer fully engrossed. It hits us where it hurts most, the heart. It’s a beautiful story in many ways. One that reflects humanity’s will to do good. And while it ends tragically, somehow, you’re left with a feeling of hope. The people connected to the story seem to have made it through life okay. The film can also be seen as a PSA for mental health as we watch Brody’s emotional, psychological, and social well-being deteriorate.

(3 stars)

Now showing in theaters and available VOD

