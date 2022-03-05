It’s difficult to describe Fort Worth’s Magnolia Village in the Near Southside without using cliche adjectives like funky, eclectic and vibrant.



Instead, how about a list of cliché neighborhood nouns? It’s the coffee shops, skateboarders, tacos, wine bars, walks, friends, festivals, patio beers and artists for me.

There is a vibe about Magnolia Avenue and South Main Street, and I consider myself lucky to have a spot to call home — and work — in the middle of this vibey urban neighborhood.

Before buying our condo, my husband, Adam, and I rented an old home in the Near Southside’s Fairmount neighborhood with a lot of “character.” I had always dreamt of owning a charming historic house, but thanks to an overabundance of said charm and character, we ultimately realized that we are not handy or patient enough for repairs, renovations, or even yard work.

Looking back, I am glad that we went in the condo direction, saving ourselves the home improvement blood, sweat and tears — and quite possibly our marriage.

Adam and I also own a business together, a video production company called Genius House Media, so we really don’t need any additional projects to collaborate on. We also wisely chose an office space in the Near Southside, less than a mile from home in another flourishing area on South Main Street. Yes, more walkable restaurants, shops and neighboring creatives … we really are pretty spoiled.

Adam and I travel for work frequently, so a home base that feels like a sanctuary is just what we need when we return from a video shoot. Time at home for me is restorative. Reading, snuggling our new pup, Billie, and meditating are my solo practices.

Beverages on the rooftop are a pretty common theme for Adam and me when we are at home together. And the fact that we can leave the car in the garage for days at a time, walk down the street and see familiar faces, porch kitties and choose from a variety of spots to dine is ideal for our lifestyle. I repeat: We are spoiled.

Being a Near Southside resident during the pandemic lockdown was a blessing, as I did a ton of running, biking and walking then. The route from my front door, smiles from neighbors, and endorphin highs were an antidote to the anxiety and isolation for me.

One unforgettable spirit-lifting occasion was stumbling upon Leon Bridges performing down the street outside of The Magnolia Wine Bar. While it was meant to be a virtual concert (man, those were just weird), I felt like a VIP, enjoying the live show from a bench on that beautiful evening. In true Near Southside fashion, it turned out to be an online fundraiser to help struggling community members. That combination of Leon’s soulful music and Fort Worth love, community kindness and the magic of walking up to such a performance genuinely moved me. I had a renewed sense of local pride and faith in humanity, and became more involved in the community since that day.

Adam and I came to Fort Worth from Columbus, Ohio, 12 years ago. It was wild witnessing the growth of the city from a non-native perspective at first. Now that we are settled here as home and business owners, I am experiencing the growth rather than seeing it.

I am energized by the changes. I have faith in the vision for the area, and I feel truly supported by our friends and fellow business owners. It turns out, we are either excellent at building a life we love, or we really lucked out with the location we ended up in. But definitely spoiled.

Colleen Fischer lives in the Near Southside’s Magnolia Village with her husband Adam and their puppy Billie. They own and operate “Genius House Media” a video production company and enjoy traveling for work and fun.



To tell the story of where you live, please send your essay to hello@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at thomas.martinez@fortwortheport.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.