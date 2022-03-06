Russian-born Fort Worth resident Alyssa Honer and her daughters showed support for Ukraine at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering in downtown Fort Worth on March 4.

“We were very shocked. We want the world to know that we don’t want this war,” Honer said. “We want peace.”

Honer’s parents were born in Ukraine and she has relatives there — the family worked in the automobile production industry in Tolyatti, Russia.

Ukrainian Nataliia Partala holds a “Peace 4 Ukraine” sign at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A family holds signs in support of Ukraine on March 4. From left to right: Alyssa Honer, Elizabeth Honer, Ana St John, Katerina Honer, Bella St John. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Couple Cathy Clark and Cary Clark show support for Ukraine at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ana St John holds a sign that reads: “This war is not Russia, it’s Putin’s! Justice 4 Ukraine.” St John and her family have Ukrainian and Russian relatives. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Organizer Nataliia Hays, right, and her mother Nataliia Partala, left, wait for gatherers to arrive at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Allen resident Olga Shchedrina holds a sign that reads “Pray for Ukraine.” Shchedrina has family stranded in Kyiv. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas performs a song at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas performs traditional Ukrainian songs at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A family listens to Ukrainian music at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

James Durham, left, and Alina Durham, right, show support for Ukraine at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A participant records a video at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ukrainian singer Ludmila Kasyanenko performs at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A listener gets emotional at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report

Ukrainian singer Ludmila Kasyanenko sings at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Gatherers join Ukrainian singer Ludmila Kasyanenko on stage at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A “Peace 4 Ukraine” sign is left at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participant Galyna Danesova holds a sign at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“I am not ashamed of being Russian because our countries have always been connected,” she said.

The evening opened with a gathering at Sundance Square, followed by a performance of the Ukrainian and U.S. national anthems by the Veselka Ukrainian Folk Singers of Dallas. Shortly after, singer Ludmila Kasyanenko took the stage.

Organizer Natialiia Hays has hosted gatherings in Plano, Dallas and outside the Tarrant County Courthouse. Hays was born and raised in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine.

“My mom is here. She came here on Jan. 5 and was supposed to leave March 20, but nobody expected this,” Hays said.

Organizers will hold a rally to show support for Ukraine in Southlake on March 13. A Ukrainian store in Dallas, Ukie Style Embroidery Art on 2817 Preston Road, will donate all sale proceeds to Ukraine indefinitely.

“We need to be more about love, less about hate,” Honer said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

