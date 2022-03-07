FORT WORTH, Texas (March 7, 2022) – Gary Lynn Branam lived the high life for 53 years, many of those in the French Quarter, and much of it is represented in his drawings and paintings that recently have been acquired by Fort Worth-based Gallery 440, LLC.

Gallery 440 will host an opening reception March 17 and be a part of Fort Worth Art Dealers Association Gallery Night March 26. The exhibit will feature select artwork from Branam (1942-1995), an artist who specialized in expressionist paintings using vivid pastel colors in oil and acrylic, incredible depth and color.

First launched at Gallery 440 in 2017 as a smaller show, this Branam exhibit returns to showcase 18 new pieces that illuminate his story in a most passionate and revealing way. They were purchased from his family and most are from the earlier stages of his life, including many pencil drawings and intaglio etchings rated as his best work. Also in the exhibit is his first painting, Untitled, (1961).

Branam was born in Waxahachie, Texas, and raised in Dallas. After having served as a Navy officer during the Vietnam War, he lived in the French Quarter of New Orleans. He used his natural ability of free-hand drawing to paint and work as an architect for a large firm, and freelanced his interest for restoration designs and projects of historical homes in and around the French Quarter.

After Branam left the firm, he focused on his classical art and the powerful influence of abstract expressionism. Though painting was his passion, he dabbled in expressive mediums of sculpture, clay and acid-relief etching, some of which will be on display at Gallery 440. Many of his paintings appear simplistic, but beneath are layers of vibrant bright colors. Depth and color mattered to Branam; the subjects of his work were secondary.

In fact, most of the paintings he produced were of one model, a friend he photographed with a Polaroid in black and white. He liked her figure – he said she was “shaped like a light bulb” – and he never felt the need for a different model.

Gallery 440’s opening reception will take place during Near Southside’s Third Thursday art crawl, March 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Also, the exhibit is part of Fort Worth Art Dealers Association Gallery Night on Saturday, March 26 from 12-9 p.m. The free exhibit runs through April 29 and is open to the public.

About Gallery 440

Gallery 440 features modern to contemporary art from local to internationally celebrated artists. With a passion to represent and support artist talent, Gallery 440 provides consultation and curation opportunities to expand artists’ presence in the local community. To find out more please visit www.gallery440.com.



Like this: Like Loading...