A virtual community design meeting has been set for the Autumn Drive water and sewer improvement project in Council District 3, impacting the Overton Park neighborhood association.

These are the project boundaries:

  • Autumn Drive from the south cul-de-sac to Autumn Court (water/sewer).
  • Easement east of Autumn Drive from 700 feet north of the Ranch View Road/Autumn Drive intersection to 170 feet westerly then 50 feet northerly (sewer).
  • Easement east of Autumn Drive from 1,000 feet north and 180 feet north of the Ranch View Road /Autumn Drive intersection to 250 feet north (sewer).

RLG is the engineering design consultant. View the project page

The virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, via Webex. The meeting number is 2550 115 7702; the password is Autumn. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Dena Johnson by email at 817-392-7866.

a map

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.