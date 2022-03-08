Mississippian Ashlin Harper visited Fort Worth for the weekend. Her first impression: Goats.

“Exciting. Kind of weird,” Harper said. “I’m into yoga, but I’ve never had a yoga class infused with anything else.”

Goat Yoga Dallas host a session at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Goats climb on Haylee Hering’s back at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat stands still at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat climbs on Carol Holmgreen’s back at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat hops off a person’s back at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat eats grass at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat chews grass at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Goat Yoga Dallas instructor Sierra Mangus stretches at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participants strike a pose at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat climbs on Mississippian Ashlin Harper’s back at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat stands on Ashlin Harper’s back at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Yoga participants get into the downward-facing dog — or is it goat? — pose at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Goat Yoga instructor Sierra Mangus helps participants do yoga. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Goat Yoga Dallas brought one of its classes March 5 to the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St.

The community center’s director, Brian TenEyck, said he wanted to use the yoga session as a trial run to gauge community interest. He plans to host another session at the community center in May where he will invite city leaders and another in July during National Park and Recreation Month.

The March 5 session ran 30 minutes and was led by instructor Sierra Mangus. While Mangus instructed the people, goat wrangler Walker Foreman instructed their partners.

“I was doing contract work, and I did some contract work for them and they were like, ‘Well, sh**, looks like you can do some goat yoga,’” Foreman said.

Goat Yoga Dallas has 38 scheduled upcoming events in the DFW Metroplex. No kidding.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

