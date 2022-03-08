A business building a large manufacturing plant in Fort Worth is donating 1.5 million medical gloves to the Ukrainian government.

“Our nitrile gloves are made of high-quality synthetic rubber to help protect front-line hospital workers and military personnel in Ukraine during this difficult time,” said Mark Lee, chairman and CEO of Rhino Health Inc.

Rhino Health’s Fort Worth plant will be in the Majestic Fort Worth South Business Park. The 400,000-square-foot facility will include about 10,000 square feet for corporate office functions. It is scheduled to open in September and will eventually employ 800, according to the company.

Lee, who immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea in 1969, said he saw the impact of the Korean War on his family and decided to help however he could.

“I reached out to the government to basically say, ‘I’m going to donate the chemical-free, medical, high grade nitrile glove to this cause,’ ” he said. “I want to be the catalyst and hopefully other people follow to help out people who are in need, because they’re going to have a lot of casualties that they’re going to need a lot of medical gloves.”

Rhino Health Inc. opened its first glove factory in 2019 in Church Rock, New Mexico. The Navajo Nation made a $19 million investment in the plant to help launch the facility there while Rhino Health invested $49 million. Rhino Health is a U.S.-based subsidiary of the South Korean rubber conglomerate Jungwoo Rubber & Plastic.

Even when building his first factory, Lee said he was thinking about helping the community, which was why he chose Church Rock.



“They had a very high unemployment rate, and we now have the factory and it will eventually employ 500 workers,” he said.

The Fort Worth plant received some support from a U.S. government push to increase domestic production of key supplies such as the nitrile gloves, which are primarily produced in Asia. In 2021, the Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded a $56 million contract to Rhino Health to increase domestic production of nitrile gloves to 120 million nitrile gloves per month by November 2022.

“Fort Worth is proud to be partnering with another domestic company to shore up the supply chain for PPE materials in the future,” said Chris Strayer, executive vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce when the deal was announced in April 2021. “The chamber worked closely with the Rhino Health executive team to facilitate the real estate search and infrastructure needs and we are confident that this location is perfectly suited for their needs.”

Rhino’s Lee spent the majority of his career manufacturing, importing, and distributing global brands into U.S. markets from Asia, but decided to focus on manufacturing products in the U.S.

“Manufacturing helped make this country great, so when I found out we were not as strong as we once were, I decided to start manufacturing here,” he said.

He focused on making high-quality nitrile gloves before the pandemic exploded the market for personal protective equipment, such as gloves.

According to a Research and Markets report, the global market for nitrile gloves is expected to be about $14.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $57.1 billion by 2026.

“While nitrile glove manufacturers are working at their full capacity, the supply has been unable to match the demand since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020,” according to the report. “The gap is affecting a large number of end-users, including healthcare professionals and other industrial users.“

Building the factories has been a struggle at times, he admits, with a great deal of heavy capital investment and a big labor component.

Lee is enthusiastic about the company’s products.



“I’m making high quality gloves not to compete with the Malaysia or Chinese products — I don’t know how to say this — but our glove rocks,” he said. “It’s a really good quality glove. All the doctors love it.”

And he’s pleased to have a factory soon in Fort Worth.

“I’m very, very proud of being a U.S. manufacturer, and now we have a factory in Fort Worth, which is kind of in the heart of the United States,” he said.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.