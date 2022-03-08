On Sunday, March 20, over 300 runners, walkers, volunteers, colorectal cancer survivors, and caregivers will gather in the fight against the nation’s No. 2 cancer killer: colon cancer. Presented by Medical City Alliance, the annual Get Your Rear in Gear® − Fort Worth is a family-friendly 5K Run/Walk & Kids’ Fun Experience to raise awareness and encourage screening for this largely preventable cancer. Opening ceremonies kick off at 8:40 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9:00 a.m. The course begins and ends at Trinity Park, Pavilion #1, followed by food and a musical performance by the Fort Worth School of Rock.

This marks the 12th year of Get Your Rear in Gear – Dallas/Fort Worth, and offers something for everyone! Celebrate survivors, support caregivers, and remember those who left us too soon. Visit the giant inflatable colon to see what your doctor sees during a colonoscopy, from a healthy colon wall to inflammation, polyp progression, and finally stage IV colorectal cancer. Stroll the Blue Mile and see celebratory tributes to those lost and messages honoring survivors of colon and rectal cancer. Registration information is available at ColonCancerCoalition.org/fortworth.

“It’s great to be back,” says Get Your Rear in Gear Local Event Director Michelle Squires. “The pandemic has meant a lot of delayed screenings for a lot of people, so events like Get Your Rear in Gear help remind everyone to get back on track and back in the doctor’s office. We’re all here rooting for you, and everyone is welcome!”

Get Your Rear in Gear – Fort Worth is planned by local volunteers with support from the Colon Cancer Coalition, and is one of nearly 40 events held annually in communities across the country. All events educate the public and raise funds for colon cancer screening and prevention. Money raised in Fort Worth is kept local, and will help to build and fund programs aimed at increasing colon cancer screening and early detection of the disease.

“Coming back together as a community is the best part of the Get Your Rear in Gear event,” says Colon Cancer Coalition President, Chris Evans. “Early detection of colorectal cancer is key to effective treatment of this disease that affects 1 out of 24 people. Get Your Rear in Gear events raise awareness by educating everyone about the symptoms of colorectal cancer, encouraging folks to learn their family health history, and scheduling routine screenings.”

COLON CANCER FACTS



1 in 24 Americans will be diagnosed with colon or rectal (colorectal) cancer during their lifetime.

51% of adults 50-54 have not been screened.

Colonoscopy screening can prevent colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is now the most common cause of cancer death in men younger than 50.

1 in 5 colorectal cancer patients are 20-54 years old.

Adults born in the 1990s have 2x the risk of colon and 4x the risk of rectal cancer than those born in 1950.

In 2021, the recommended age for routine cancer screenings was lowered from 50 to 45.

Information about volunteering, fundraising, sponsoring the event or forming a team can also be found at ColonCancerCoalition.org/FortWorth.

About the Colon Cancer Coalition / Get Your Rear in Gear®

The Colon Cancer Coalition is based in Minnesota and dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness of colorectal cancer. The organization’s signature Get Your Rear in Gear® and Tour de Tush® event series are volunteer-driven in communities throughout the United States. In 2019, the Colon Cancer Coalition granted over $1 million dollars to local communities to build and sustain programs promoting early prevention, screening, as well as patient support efforts for those living with this disease. By making the words colon, colorectal and colonoscopy a part of everyday language, we believe we can overcome the fear and decrease deaths from this largely preventable cancer. For more information visit ColonCancerCoalition.org.

