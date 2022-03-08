Attend a virtual meeting about the replacement of existing water and sanitary sewer mains in south Fort Worth.

Affected areas:

  • Altamesa Boulevard from Vega Drive to 820 feet west (sewer).
  • South Hulen Street from Wheelock Drive to Wilton Drive (water/sewer).
  • Easement east of Wedgmont Circle from 115 feet east of the Winifred Drive/Wedgmont Circle intersection to 140 feet east (sewer).
  • Easement south of Winifred Drive from 150 feet east of the Wedgmont Circle at the Winifred intersection to 140 feet east (sewer).
  • Easement between 7021 S. Misty Meadow Drive and 7025 S. Misty Meadow Drive from Misty Meadow Drive to 150 feet east (sewer).

The information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, via Webex. The meeting number is 2550 334 6231; the meeting password is Altamesa. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Dena Johnson by email or at 817-392-7866.

