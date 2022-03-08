Attend a virtual meeting about the replacement of existing water and sanitary sewer mains in south Fort Worth.

Affected areas:

Altamesa Boulevard from Vega Drive to 820 feet west (sewer).

South Hulen Street from Wheelock Drive to Wilton Drive (water/sewer).

Easement east of Wedgmont Circle from 115 feet east of the Winifred Drive/Wedgmont Circle intersection to 140 feet east (sewer).

Easement south of Winifred Drive from 150 feet east of the Wedgmont Circle at the Winifred intersection to 140 feet east (sewer).

Easement between 7021 S. Misty Meadow Drive and 7025 S. Misty Meadow Drive from Misty Meadow Drive to 150 feet east (sewer).

The information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 21, via Webex. The meeting number is 2550 334 6231; the meeting password is Altamesa. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Dena Johnson by email or at 817-392-7866.

