Tarrant Area Food Bank’s (TAFB’s) Mega Mobile Events will distribute nutritious boxes of food in conjunction with many schools’ Spring Break, a week when Tarrant area kids are out of school. The events will take place at three different locations between March 9-12. Families can expect to receive a variety of nutritious food, including protein, fresh produce, and dairy products.

TAFB is seeking volunteers to assist at all the events listed below and those who can are asked to visit http://www.tafb.org/volunteer and sign-up.

WHO: Mega Mobile Markets are designed to serve all residents of the Tarrant area who are in need of food assistance, especially those families whose kids rely on free or reduced meals and thus are out of school for the week.

WHEN/WHERE: TAFB will hold three Mega Mobile events:

Wednesday, March 9; 6-8p:

Herman Clark Stadium

5201 CA Roberson Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119.

Thursday, March 10; 5:30-7p

Tarrant Area Food Bank West

112 Winners Circle, Weatherford, TX 76087

Saturday, March 12; 2-4p

Tarrant Area Food Bank

2600 Cullen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107

WHY: Food insecurity is still an issue that many families in the Tarrant area are facing. TAFB continues to see an increase in the number of families who relied on food bank services and continues to assist by providing access to nutritious food to families in need. TAFB continues to see the need in the community as evidence from the turnout of their last Mega Mobile at Herman Clark where over 1220 families received boxes of food.

Interviews will be made available in advance of the events with Executive Leadership, subject to availability.

TARRANT AREA FOOD BANK (TAFB)

Empowering our communities to alleviate hunger by providing food, education, and resources. Through our network of over 400 partners, TAFB provides access to over 1M nutritious meals weekly to children and adults facing hunger. This work resulted in access to 55 million nutritious meals in fiscal year 2021. Learn more at tafb.org

