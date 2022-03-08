Add a little extra time to your commute if Camp Bowie Boulevard is on your route.

Within the next four weeks, the Fort Worth Water Department will replace a water line across Camp Bowie at the intersection with Madeline Place.

The contractor will close the right-hand (eastbound) lane on the south side of Camp Bowie on Monday, March 7, to check the water line and the connection point.

Be on the lookout for detour signs, because when it’s time to replace the water line, the north side of Camp Bowie will be closed between Madeline Place and Dorothy Lane. The sidewalk will not be accessible in that one-block area. Drivers and pedestrians can take a detour to Clarke Avenue and over to Belle Place to get back to Camp Bowie Boulevard.

To learn more, contact project manager Suby Varughese by email or at 817-392-7803.

