Esther Miller loves lifestyle goods and creating a warm atmosphere for customers.

She and her team hand-selected each business to feature in the store, wanting to support independent makers and curate a local shopping experience unlike any other in Fort Worth. Opened in 2018 at 212 Carroll St., the store offered that experience in a different way.

After pushing through the pandemic and economic struggles, Miller decided to close her current storefront —  a decision she saw as inevitable post-pandemic — on March 5.

“We knew this would have to happen, eventually, about a couple months ago,” Miller said. “It’s just so difficult when you’re running a gift and lifestyle home shop, you need that foot traffic.” 

Miller and the rest of her team sat down with the Fort Worth Report to reflect on the store’s closing week and hopes for the future. They also shared how they’re looking at the shift to online in a positive way. 

David Moreno is a spring fellow reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@forthworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here

Creative Commons License

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

David Moreno

David Moreno is a spring reporting fellow for Fort Worth Report. He is currently a student at the University of North Texas with a focus in broadcast journalism. His previous work has been with North Texas...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.