Esther Miller loves lifestyle goods and creating a warm atmosphere for customers.



She and her team hand-selected each business to feature in the store, wanting to support independent makers and curate a local shopping experience unlike any other in Fort Worth. Opened in 2018 at 212 Carroll St., the store offered that experience in a different way.

After pushing through the pandemic and economic struggles, Miller decided to close her current storefront — a decision she saw as inevitable post-pandemic — on March 5.

“We knew this would have to happen, eventually, about a couple months ago,” Miller said. “It’s just so difficult when you’re running a gift and lifestyle home shop, you need that foot traffic.”

Miller and the rest of her team sat down with the Fort Worth Report to reflect on the store’s closing week and hopes for the future. They also shared how they’re looking at the shift to online in a positive way.

David Moreno is a spring fellow reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@forthworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

