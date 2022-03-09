FORT WORTH, Texas – So you can’t run as fast as a cheetah, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress the part! Runners are invited to dress up like their favorite Zoo animal and take a run – or walk – on the wild side at the 23rd annual Zoo Run, presented by Ideal Partners, on Saturday, April 2. (Adults must keep their faces visible and all runners must wear their bibs on the outside of their costumes.) This family-friendly event supports the Zoo’s extensive wildlife conservation and education efforts locally and around the world.

Zoo Run includes a 5K (timed or untimed) as well as a 1K Fun Run. The races will take place on a USA Track and Field-certified course along the Zoo’s main pathway and through the beautiful surrounding neighborhoods.

All pre-registered runners will receive a 2022 Zoo Run T-shirt, virtual race bag full of offers from area businesses and one admission ticket to the Fort Worth Zoo. Runners will enjoy snacks, drinks and activities after the race, including an awards ceremony and a live animal presentation. Participants may register the morning of the race, but T-shirt sizes and timing devices (optional; $3) are only guaranteed for pre-registered runners. School groups and teams must register online by March 20.

Entry Fees & Registration

Individual Early (by March 20) $30; Late (after March 20) $35; Race Day $40

School groups (K-12) $20 per person, 10-person minimum by March 20

Teams $25 per person, five-person minimum by March 20

Timing device (optional) $3

Zoo members receive a $2 discount

Race Start Times

1K Fun Run 7:30 a.m.

5K 8 a.m.



For more information and to register for Zoo Run, visit the Zoo’s website at https://www.fortworthzoo.org/zoo-run.



