From goats on backs – yes, you read that right – to three-wheeled riders, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Ukrainian Nataliia Partala holds a “Peace 4 Ukraine” sign at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Couple Cathy Clark and Cary Clark show support for Ukraine at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A family listens to Ukrainian music at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

James Durham, left, and Alina Durham, right, show support for Ukraine at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Gatherers join Ukrainian singer Ludmila Kasyanenko on stage at the “Stop Putin, Save Ukraine” gathering on March 4. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A group of trike riders meets for a 14-mile ride along the Trinity River on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trikers ride down the sidewalk toward the Trinity River on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Michelle Pinkerton, left, has her trike fixed. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Lauren Brady stands on the patio of an Airbnb in the Fairmount neighborhood. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Noble Menchaca, a barista at Crude Coffee, recently left another coffee shop to receive better pay. Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Beast & Co. Executive Chef Michael Arlt, left, and Owner Dustin Lee review a resume on March 8. The Beast & Co. is looking for “people that are looking to this as a career, not as a stepping stone,” Arlt said. “Restaurants have a history of being one of the most risky things that are open.” (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat hops off a person’s back at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat eats grass at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Goats swarm a participant at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Goat Yoga instructor Sierra Mangus helps participants do yoga. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A goat stands still at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St., on March 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Report CEO and Publisher Chris Cobler introduces the first-ever Candid Conversation event on March 9, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Leah King, the president and CEO of United Way Tarrant County and president of the Tarrant Regional Water District’s board, listens during a Black History Month panel on March 9, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Legendary Fort Worth journalist Bob Ray Sanders served as moderator of the Fort Worth Report’s first Candid Conversation event on March 9, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Attendees of the Fort Worth Report’s first Candid Conversation event listen to a Black History Month panel on March 9, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Estrus Tucker, right, discusses the steps Fort Worth still has to take to address racism in the city during an event on March 9, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

From left to right: Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, pediatric dentist Dr. Dr. John L. Barnett, Jr., Texas Christian University official Whitnee Boyd and diversity consultant Estrus Tucker speak during a Black History Month panel on March 9, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Mayor Mattie Parker, left, addresses questions about race in Fort Worth during a Candid Conversation event on March 9, 2022. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hilda Izaguirre, owner of Cuquita’s Cositas, helps a customer browsing her table at the Texas Women Stand Your Ground- event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Musician Jana Renee performs on March 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Monna, a comedian, set up a table promoting mental health at the Tulips event on March 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A vendor sells plants and decorations at the Texas Women Stand Your Ground-hosted event on March 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bartender Taylor Logan makes a drink for a guest. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Angel De La Cruz, owner of Susie Skull, was one of 25 vendors at Tulips FTW, 112 St. Louis Ave., on March 8. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

