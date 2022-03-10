IDEA Public Schools Tarrant County on March 9 celebrated the grand opening of its first high school campus, IDEA Achieve College Prep, which will welcome the region’s first IDEA 9th graders for the 2022-23 school year.

The festivities included a ribbon cutting, a transition meeting for incoming ninth grade families and a building tour.

Deshanta Gooden, principal of IDEA Achieve College Prep, gave opening remarks and a presentation to the incoming ninth-grade families on what they can expect from their high school experience and cut the grand opening ribbon with help from Haltom City Mayor An Truong, Haltom City Mayor Pro Tem Lin Thompson, IDEA Tarrant County Executive Director Dr. Dionel Waters and IDEA Achieve students.

“The opening of IDEA Achieve College Prep is our first step in bridging the IDEA educational experience from middle to high school, representing a milestone for our students as they venture into adulthood and begin to shape their paths for the future,” Waters said. “These four years are vital to shaping the rest of their lives, which is why IDEA Tarrant County is thrilled to embark on these journeys alongside our scholars, setting them up for success in college and beyond.”

IDEA Achieve in Fort Worth and IDEA Rise in Haltom City are the first two IDEA campuses in the region to offer its high school curriculum to students. The 2022-23 school year will welcome its first classes of ninth graders, while adding new grade levels each following school year, through 12th grade in 2025-26.

Applications are still open for any families who are interested in IDEA Tarrant County Schools for the 2022-23 school year, from kindergarten to ninth grade. To learn more about IDEA’s Tarrant County campuses and to apply, visit http://ideatarrantcounty.org/.

