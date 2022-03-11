The runoff to replace current state Rep. Matt Krause will see a political newcomer facing off against a candidate with an established track record.

Candidate Nate Schatzline, a first-time candidate, garnered 43.6% of the vote in the three-way race against former Southlake mayor Laura Hill (36.5%) and Fort Worth Councilman Cary Moon (19.9%). That puts Schatzline up against Hill in the Republican primary runoff set for May 24.

Moon, who resigned his District 7 seat to enter the race, said on Twitter that he will not seek re-election for City Council.

“Even though both are Republican, both offer a different perspective,” said Carlos Rovelo, history and government professor at Tarrant County College. “I think at the end, what is going to count is who sounds more conservative. So we know that the conservative values that both are advocating for like school, education, the right to life, the pro-life support, those are things that are very at the center of Republican values.”

The outcome of the general election likely will be determined by the runoff, Rovelo said.



“Whoever wins their race is pretty much going to be the winner in November,” he said.

That means the candidates have little to gain by moving to the center, he said.

“The candidates have to stand their ground and not deviate just because they might try to appeal to independent voters,” Rovelo said. “That’s just the era we are in.”

At the moment, Schatzline appears to have the support of more conservative Republicans in the area, Rovelo said.

Schatzline, who currently serves as director of operations for The Justice Reform, an anti-human trafficking organization, has been a pastor and a professor of economics. Schatzline has some experience in politics working on Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne’s 2020 campaign. He has been endorsed by conservative groups like Texas Right to Life, Texas Home School Coalition and Texas Values Action.

Since making the runoff, he has received endorsements from Krause and Republican Tarrant County Judge nominee Tim O’Hare.

“The choice for Republicans in HD-93 couldn’t be more clear,” said O’Hare in a statement. “Nate Schatzline is a mission-driven conservative who will protect our constitutional rights and fight back against radical ideologies like critical race theory.”

The current state representative, Krause, first took office in 2013. He originally announced he was going to seek statewide office, looking to unseat current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. But in November, after current Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced she would not seek re-election, Krause announced he would run for the DA position. Krause is now in a runoff with former judge Phil Sorrells.

Rovelo notes that while Schatzline has carved out his niche, Hill’s

Republican resume is solid as well.

“She’s still very conservative in values, and the question this year is will that be good enough for the Republican-base voters out there,” he said.

Hill is leaning into her experience after spending time on the Southlake City Council (2004-2015) and as mayor (2015-2021).

“I’m battle-tested,” she said. “I have put programs together for years, successful programs that live on today by mentoring students, bringing students into positions of leadership, offering organizations that bring great value through community service. So I’ve not only founded those organizations with other parents, but those organizations are my legacy. And they have provided a successful roadmap for me to know just what can be accomplished. I’m running on my resume.”

On her campaign website, Hill voices support for lowering property taxes, securing the border and funding public safety.

The Fort Worth Report reached out to Schatzline for comment on the runoff, but he did not respond.



According to his campaign site, if elected, he will combat critical race theory in schools.



“Each day students in our district are being brainwashed by critical theory and critical race theory, where they are taught that their identity and value are based upon the color of their skin rather than their character,” he said on his campaign site.

He plans to lower property taxes, tackle human trafficking, stand against abortion and secure the border.

Texas House of Representatives members serve two-year terms, are not subject to term limits and earn an annual salary of $7,200.

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat KC Chowdhury, a small business owner, in November.

2022 Texas primary runoff elections

Election Day for the 2022 Texas primary runoff is Tuesday, May 24. Early voting is set to take place from May 16-20.

Under Texas election law, if you didn’t vote in the primary, you can still vote in the 2022 Texas elections in November. However, if you did vote in the primary, you must vote in the same party’s runoff.

For more information, visit the Tarrant County election website.

District 93

District 93 previously included parts of Fort Worth and Arlington, but when it was redrawn it included primarily parts of Fort Worth, largely extending from Northeast Loop 820 to Alliance Airport and down to Haltom City. It encompasses Fort Worth, Saginaw, Haslet, Blue Mound, and West Keller. The estimated population for the district is 200,000.

