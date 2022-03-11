The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Our herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is ready to delight families when Houston-based Jurassic Quest ® heads to town for the very first time, visiting the Fort Worth Convention Center April 1-3.

Dino fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including realistic dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, “The Quest” interactive scavenger hunt-style adventure for the whole family, photo opportunities, and more.



WHERE: Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102)

Public hours:

Friday, April 1: 9am-8pm

Saturday, April 2: 9am-8pm

Sunday, April 3: 9am-6pm

TICKETS: Advance online purchase recommended:

Tickets available online: https://www.jurassicquest.com/events/fort-worth-tx

Cost for entry:

KIDS & ADULTS: $22

SENIORS: $19

KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig. General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site (from $6). Free entry for children under 2.

