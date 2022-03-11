Protesters participate in a rally against anti-trans legislation on the southern steps of the state Capitol. Credit: Evan L’Roy/The Texas Tribune



In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Eleanor and Sneha about Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to open child abuse investigations into families providing gender-affirming care for their children.

