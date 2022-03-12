Ryan Reynolds and “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy reteam for a nostalgic family comedy that blends “Back to the Future” with “Star Wars” as Reynolds plays fighter pilot Adam Reed who time travels from 2050 to 2022 where he encounters his 12-year-old self, played by Walker Scobell. The situations are predictable but thanks to the wise-cracking actor and his likable young costar, “The Adam Project” is an entertaining sci-fi adventure perfect for family movie night. Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener round out the A-list cast who look like they’re having fun going through the motions.

Twenty years ago, Ryan Reynolds began his campaign to become Hollywood’s most likable actor (whether he knew it or not) with the release of “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder.” Audiences embraced it, critics, not so much. But one thing everyone could agree on, Reynolds had great charisma. With a few superhero films, buddy pictures, animated reincarnations, and the obvious dramatic performance under his belt, it’s mission accomplished for Reynolds who can bring a smile to your face by just mentioning his name.

The year is 2050. 40-year-old Adam Reed finds himself back in 2022 after stealing a fighter plane with the intention of rescuing his wife Laura (Zoe Saldana). The time-traveling couple is on a mission to save the world from the evil clutches of Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener), a not-so-menacing and rather chill CEO baddie who is using the “Back to the Future” technology to build an empire and take over the world. Okay, not really. Sorian’s evil plans reside in murky waters. All we know is that she’s using the tech for her personal gain or why else would Adam and Laura risk everything to stop time travel from being invented.

Mark Ruffalo plays Adam’s father Louis aka “The Godfather of Time Travel” who invented the technology while teaching at a university. He died when Adam was very young leaving his mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner) the difficult task of raising her smart-aleck son whose mouth has made him a prime target for the school’s bullies. Scobell, a big fan of Reynolds, studied the actor’s mannerisms by watching the “Deadpool” films and the homework paid off.

Adam’s intention was time traveling to 2018 where Laura disappeared. He overshot his destination and winds up in the present where he’s discovered hiding in a shed by young Adam. It doesn’t take long for the youngster to figure out he’s come face to face with his older self, both have the same scar and are wearing their late father’s watch. Plus, the family dog has taken a liking to the older Adam.

From here the special effects (which are first-rate) and action amp up as Saldana shows up in Gamora-mode to kick the bad guy’s butts while fighting alongside Reynolds who is proficient with his Darth Maul double-bladed lightsaber. The story involves another time jump to visit dad at the university to warn him about inventing time travel with Sorian hot on their heels.

“The Adam Project” is entertaining fun for the whole family. Levy, who also directed the “Night at the Museum” films, is skilled at balancing comedy and action. The film is well-paced, and Reynolds delivers plenty of funny one-liners. Scobell gets in his share of quips; the young actor delivers a solid performance. On the flip side, everyone seems to be playing an alternate version of previous roles. Keener is doing “Get Out” in space. Ruffalo is in David Banner mode, while Saldana brings “Guardians of the Galaxy” vibes. It’s a shame that Jennifer Garner is in only a handful of scenes and a real travesty that we don’t get to see her and Ruffalo bring back “13 Going on 30” vibes.

Finally, the score by Rob Simonsen would fit right in with the Amblin Entertainment catalog. It’s majestic, warm, and touching at just the right moments. The classic songs featured in “The Adam Project” include Pete Townsend’s “Let My Love Open the Door,” Led Zeppelin’s “Good Times Bad Times” and Boston’s “Foreplay/Long Time” which don’t always fit the scene but so what, they, like Levy’s film, they should but a big ole smile on your face.

(3 stars)

Now showing at Cinemark West Plano and XD and streaming on Netflix

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.