“It’s full time. It’s an ongoing process. We’re never not engaged in the process of doing that,” Rogers said. “I try to create at least one new piece a year, but for the rest of the year — in-between shows — is the restoration and conservation. We actually cut Willow on the way here.”
The Big Bugs sculptures are made of different types of wood that Rogers and his wife Terri Fox pick themselves. The second half of his exhibit is called The Pollinators — wooden sculptures of insects and animals related to pollination.
“He has made over 50 of these, and each one takes over 1,000 trees,” Fox said. “He has to go in a ditch and cut the trees. They’re constantly in a state of deterioration and being rebuilt just like us.”
Patrick Newman, CEO of the Fort Worth Botanical Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas, said he has missed the exhibit twice at two previous botanic garden jobs.
“I am thrilled to be in Fort Worth at the same time that we are hosting David Rogers’ Big Bugs,” Newman said.
The exhibit will be available for viewing from March 11-June 12.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
