Today, Catholic Charities Fort Worth (CCFW), will debut its podcast “Lattes With Leaders” hosted by CCFW President and CEO, Christopher Plumlee, and sponsored by Casa Azul, a community focused coffee shop that delivers high-quality Latino

coffee.



The monthly series motivates new, current and future leaders throughout North Texas by

sharing inspiring stories and lessons from notable special guests. “Lattes with Leaders” will

detail the unique journeys and stories of perseverance directly from leaders in our own

community.



“I am excited to sit and talk with these dynamic thought leaders from North Texas,” said

Plumlee.



“The path to leadership isn’t always linear and every leader has their own unique

journey to share. My hopes are by sharing these stories and experiences, we can plant positive and motivating messages that will help our community flourish.”



In this first episode, Plumlee sits down with special guest, Leah King, President of Tarrant

County United Way, to discuss her transition to the nonprofit world and the value diversity and inclusion brings to organizations.



She also touches on how the pandemic created a necessity and urgency for her to be a more effective communicator to her team and the community the

United Way serves.



The second episode of “Lattes with Leaders” will drop in May, with guest Fort Worth Mayor

Mattie Parker.



“Lattes with Leaders” can be found on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, and can also viewed directly on the CCFW YouTube channel.



Over the past 111 years, Catholic Charities Fort Worth has worked tirelessly to achieve its

vision of ending poverty, one family at time, by working closely with clients to meaningfully

change their lives through research-backed services designed to empower and deliver lasting impact.



