FORT WORTH (March 14, 2022) – Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. has signed a lease with City Center Fort Worth to occupy 13,994 square feet in the Wells Fargo Tower. The engineering firm will move into the new space in August.

“Downtown Fort Worth is a great fit for Pape-Dawson which places the firm in the center of a pro-business environment that encourages creativity and collaboration,” said Johnny Campbell, President and CEO of City Center Fort Worth. “We saw a strong leasing period in the fall which has continued into the first quarter of 2022. We are thrilled Pape-Dawson has joined an elite list of tenants at City Center who enjoy a world-class experience with a team of experts committed to serving their needs.”

Headquartered in San Antonio with offices across the state, Pape-Dawson established its Fort Worth location in 2013. Pape-Dawson Fort Worth has been responsible for many state and municipal projects, including for TxDOT and the City of Fort Worth, as well as private development projects ranging from residential to multi-family developments.

“Relocating our office from west Fort Worth to Downtown allows us to offer our Fort Worth employees and clients higher quality office space and amenities in a centralized location,” said Brad Davis, Managing Principal of Pape-Dawson Engineers. “Even more than convenience, working in the city’s core will provide opportunities for us to innovate and connect with the Fort Worth community.”

Jim Graham with SIOR Newmark represented Pape-Dawson Engineers in lease negotiations with Robert Gamblin representing the landlord, City Center Management.

Pape-Dawson Engineers is a leader in the civil engineering arena, helping to build stronger communities across Texas. As a respected engineering firm established more than 55 years ago, we offer a full range of services in transportation, water resources, land development, surveying, and environmental. We are headquartered in San Antonio with offices in Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, and New Braunfels. Connect with us on Pape-Dawson.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.



City Center is the premier business address with Class A office space in downtown Fort Worth. Comprised of the Bank of America Tower and the Wells Fargo Tower, the two iconic towers offer stunning views of Fort Worth, connected parking and an on-site private club with fitness center. More info at citycenterfw.com.

