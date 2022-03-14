University of Texas at Arlington law student Mark Csoros stood outside of Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St., ready to take on the Pi Day special challenge — recite the mathematical constant pi to the 20th decimal and receive a free slice of pie. He passed the challenge.

“The pie is really good here, so a free slice of pie is worth memorizing 20 digits,” Csoros said.

Emporium Pies manager Nix Holkon holds a paper with the number pi written out to the 20th decimal. Guests who recite pi to the 20th decimal received a free slice of pie. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A challenge participant recites the mathematical constant pi to the 20th digit on March 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Emporium Pies manager Nix Holkon and shift lead Desiree Sosa listen to a challenge participant on March 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests wait in line at Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Emporium Pies opened in mid-2021 in the South Main Urban Village. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Customers order pie at Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Emporium Pies employees make pies on March 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Emporium Pies manager Nix Holkon takes a customer’s order on March 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A slice of pie on a table at Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St., has locations in Oak Cliff, Deep Ellum, Fort Worth and McKinney. The pie shop also delivers. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Emporium Pies, 411 S. Main St., offers an exclusive pie flavor — Chickin Lickin — twice a year on their birthday and on Pi Day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Csoros, along with a large group of participants, lined up for the chance to earn free pie. Most passed. One guest recited the number quickly, prompting Emporium Pies manager Nix Holkon to say, “Unfortunately, reciting it faster does not mean you get extra pie.”

Emporium Pies’ Fort Worth location opened in April 2021 in the South Main Urban Village. The restaurant offers an exclusive Chickin Lickin’ pie twice a year — their birthday, Sept. 1, and on Pi Day.

