Starting March 31 TCU will be holding a series of important events concerning the Holocaust and antisemitism. The TCU Religion Department, working with partners from Brite Divinity School and in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, will present the Hate, Holocaust and the Search for Humanity Symposium.

The Symposium will feature several events across March 31, April 4 and April 5 concerning the Holocaust and antisemitism. Events are free and open to the public.

Featuring five events across the three days, the Symposium aims to highlight the history of the Holocaust, and the ongoing challenges of antisemitism. Speakers include a Holocaust survivor, Rosian Bagriansky Zerner, who escaped internment in the Kovno Ghetto in Lithuania as a child. Also speaking is Julie Kohner, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and Holocaust educator through the “Voices of the Generations” program.

Schedule of Events

