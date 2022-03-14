Starting March 31 TCU will be holding a series of important events concerning the Holocaust and antisemitism. The TCU Religion Department, working with partners from Brite Divinity School and in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, will present the Hate, Holocaust and the Search for Humanity Symposium.
The Symposium will feature several events across March 31, April 4 and April 5 concerning the Holocaust and antisemitism. Events are free and open to the public.
Featuring five events across the three days, the Symposium aims to highlight the history of the Holocaust, and the ongoing challenges of antisemitism. Speakers include a Holocaust survivor, Rosian Bagriansky Zerner, who escaped internment in the Kovno Ghetto in Lithuania as a child. Also speaking is Julie Kohner, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and Holocaust educator through the “Voices of the Generations” program.
Schedule of Events
- March 31, 2022 at 12: 30 p.m. in the BLUU Ballroom
- The Holocaust: What Begins with the Jews Never Ends with the Jews
- Speaker: Dr. David Patterson
- April 4, 2022 at noon at University Christian Church
- The Reality of Human Dignity
- Speaker: Dr. Michael Berenbaum
- April 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the BLUU Ballroom
- Green Honors Chair/Gates of Chai Lecture: The Perils of Holocaust Denial, Falsification, Trivialization and Minimization in 2022
- Speaker: Dr. Michael Berenbaum
- April 5, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the BLUU Ballroom
- Hate, Holocaust, and the Search for Humanity: Survivors’ Perspectives
- Speakers: Dr. Michael Berenbaum, Rosian Bagriansky Zerner and Julie Kohner
- April 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the BLUU Ballroom
- Kornbleet Scholar in Residence Lecture: Voices of the Generations
- Speaker: Julie Kohner