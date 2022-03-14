Starting March 31 TCU will be holding a series of important events concerning the Holocaust and antisemitism. The TCU Religion Department, working with partners from Brite Divinity School and in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, will present the Hate, Holocaust and the Search for Humanity Symposium.

The Symposium will feature several events across March 31, April 4 and April 5 concerning the Holocaust and antisemitism. Events are free and open to the public.

Featuring five events across the three days, the Symposium aims to highlight the history of the Holocaust, and the ongoing challenges of antisemitism. Speakers include a Holocaust survivor, Rosian Bagriansky Zerner, who escaped internment in the Kovno Ghetto in Lithuania as a child. Also speaking is Julie Kohner, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor and Holocaust educator through the “Voices of the Generations” program.

Schedule of Events

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.