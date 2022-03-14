Event schedule 10 a.m.: Doors open 10:30 a.m. – Program begins 11 a.m. – Students open envelopes

More than 200 medical students from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth will gather at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Friday, March 18 to open their match letters for residency placement.

The Match Day ceremony for TCOM’s class of 2022 will be the first in-person Match Day since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a presentation of awards, and then the traditional countdown to the opening of match letters by the students will start at 11 a.m.

Medical students from across the entire nation, who participated in the match process, will find out where they matched at 11 a.m. Central

Over the last five years, TCOM has had a placement rate of 98% of its students matching into a variety of specialties. For the past five years, approximately 60% of TCOM students match into the highest in-demand specialties throughout primary care.

Primary care specialties are Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and Obstetrics and Gynecology. In 2020, U.S News & World Report ranked TCOM as the top Osteopathic Medical School in the nation for primary care.

