Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth Report.

 

Darlisa Diltz is famous for her dedicated work with local entrepreneurs in the DFW region. She is connector, a supporter, an educator, a cheerleader, as well as an entrepreneur herself. She is offers resources through the North Texas Entrepreneurial Education & Training Center as well as her shared work space, The Center NTX, to nurture entrepreneurs at any stage they may be. Dive into how she finds opportunities to help those find success in their dreams as well as what big plans she has next!

